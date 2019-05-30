Bank holdup suspect shot by police in pursuit on interstate in Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas State Police agency said a bank robber was shot and wounded Wednesday while fleeing from troopers on Interstate 49.

Law enforcement agencies said the suspect in the robbery of an Alma bank is believed to be a Springdale resident and was taken into custody shortly after noon. The man, whose identity was not provided, underwent surgery at a Washington County hospital, according to a news release from the state police.

The robbery was reported about 10 a.m., according to the Alma Police Department. At 10:58 a.m. a trooper on I-49 saw a vehicle traveling north that matched the description of one driven by the bank robber. The driver refused to stop and shot at officers, who returned fire, according to the release.

Troopers used a "precision immobilization technique" that sent the vehicle off the road near the 56-mile marker and into the woods, the state police said. The driver again shot at the officers who again returned fire.

Two troopers have been placed on administrative leave while the use of deadly force is being reviewed, according to the release.

The interstate was briefly closed between Greenland and West Fork while officers apprehended the driver.

The interstate opened about 12:15 p.m., according to the Washington County sheriff's office.

