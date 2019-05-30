Boy, 3, dies in apparent drowning at northeast Arkansas lake

A 3-year-old boy died in an apparent lake drowning in his family’s backyard this past weekend in northeastern Arkansas, authorities said.

The Cherokee Village Police Department said the boy died around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday while his mother had been building a swing set at a relative’s home along Pine Circle.

The boy somehow ended up in the water, and his 31-year-old mother jumped in to pull him out before trying to resuscitate him because he wasn’t breathing, according to the police report.

Responding medical crews brought the boy to the hospital, where he later died, according to the police report.

Police said they did not find drugs or alcohol at the scene.

The boy's death did not appear to be related to recent flooding happening along the Arkansas River.