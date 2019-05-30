Champ learns from last year's Open

Ariya Jutanugarn is looking to repeat as champion at the U.S. Women’s Open, which begins today at the Country Club of Charleston in South Carolina.

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Ariya Jutanugarn isn't concerned about making history with a second consecutive U.S. Women's Open. She's more focused on the lessons learned from last year's back-nine collapse that nearly kept her from the championship.

Jutanugarn held a seven-shot lead through 63 holes at Shoal Creek on what looked like a romp to her second major championship. Instead, Jutanugarn lost it all and was forced into a four-hole playoff where she finally prevailed over Hoo-Joo Kim for the title.

Jutanugarn, 23, is hopeful she'll be back in the mix at the Country Club of Charleston this weekend. She's sure she won't let her mind wander as it did down the stretch a year ago.

Jutanugarn said she stood at the 10th tee on Sunday's final round in 2018 thinking she's going to keep the seven-shot lead until the last hole and "it should be easy for me to win the tournament."

She added: "But that's not a good way to think about that."

That became apparent after making triple-bogey on the 10th to dent her psyche. She closed the tournament bogey-bogey to drop into the playoff and won with a nifty up-and-down from the bunker.

Jutanugarn was grateful to hang tough and finish on top when others might have let emotions derail them. She said she needs to "stick with my process" because thinking about a big lead "is not helping me to even hit a good golf shot."

Jutanugarn, of Thailand, will need plenty of strong shots to keep pace with a stacked field that includes world No. 1 Jin-Young Ko of South Korea. She won the year's first major, the ANA Inspiration, last month. If Jutanugarn succeeds, she'll be the first with consecutive U.S. Women's Open titles since World Golf Hall of Famer Karrie Webb in 2000-01.

"If I can write my name one more time on the trophy, that will be just something unreal," Jutanugarn said.

Whoever comes out on top will earn the first $1 million first prize for a U.S. Golf Association women's champion. The organization announced this week it was upping the overall prize money by $500,000 to $5.5 million, boosting the winner's share from $900,000.

Those teeing it up today will face a tricky Seth Raynor-designed layout with several narrow fairways and par 5s that twist enough to make it difficult to hit greens in two. The putting surfaces are full of slopes.

And then there's No. 11, a par-3 nightmare with large bunkers along both sides and a huge front slope on the green that sends short tee shots back into the fairway.

"It's kind of the hole where, OK, you accept bogey," Morgan Pressel said. "If it happens, give yourself a good look at par. I think that's kind of probably everybody's strategy going into the week."

Making her anticipated professional debut is NCAA champion and Arkansas Razorback Maria Fassi of Mexico. Fassi won the NCAA individual title this month in Fayetteville and finished second to Jennifer Kupcho at the inaugural women's amateur event at Augusta National. Kupcho is also playing the U.S. Women's Open.

Players will face sweltering heat, starting with the first round today. Temperatures were in the mid-90s on Wednesday and were expected to remain there through the weekend. Several players used umbrellas on the walks between shots during the steamy practice round.

At a glance

SITE Charleston, S.C.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Country Club of Charleston (Par 71, 6,535 yards)

PURSE $5.5 million

WINNER’S SHARE $1 million

DEFENDING CHAMPION Ariya Jutanugarn

ARKANSANS ENTERED Stacy Lewis, Maria Fassi, Gaby Lopez

TV Fox Sports 1, today-Friday, 1:30-6:30 p.m.; Fox, Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.

Sports on 05/30/2019