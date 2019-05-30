Arkansas inmate charged with rape of 11-year-old, authorities say

A northern Arkansas man is accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl, leading to felony rape charges following his arrest, authorities said Thursday.

The Baxter County sheriff’s office said 34-year-old Roger Lynn Hicks of Cotter allegedly assaulted the girl in January. An investigation matched Hicks’ DNA to fluids on the girl’s clothes from the night authorities said he assaulted the girl in Midway, according to a statement by the sheriff’s office.

Authorities charged Hicks on Thursday with rape, a felony punishable by 10 to 40 years in prison or, in some cases, a life sentence.

He remained in the Baxter County jail Thursday with bond set at $100,000.

County and state court records didn’t list an attorney representing Hicks to comment on his behalf.

He’s set to appear in court next on June 20.