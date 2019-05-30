Sections
Feds: Man threatened to kill athletes over gambling losses

by The Associated Press | Today at 10:34 a.m. 0comments

BOSTON — A former college soccer player in Massachusetts has agreed to plead guilty to sending death threats to dozens of professional and collegiate athletes whom he blamed for his gambling losses.

Authorities say 23-year-old Addison Choi, of Fullerton, California was a prolific gambler who posted graphic and sometimes racist threats on the Instagram accounts of athletes he believed caused him to lose money.

Defense attorney Joseph Simons said Choi is accepting responsibility and the details in the federal complaint "do not represent Addison Choi as a person."

Court documents show Choi will plead guilty to making threats to injure people.

Authorities didn't identify the school he attended, but an athletics website for Babson College in Wellesley listed a soccer player named Addison Choi.

