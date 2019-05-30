Sections
Fishing hot spots

story.lead_photo.caption This file photo shows a bream caught in DeGray Lake. - Photo by Bryan Hendricks

FISHING HOT SPOTS

BEAVER LAKE Black bass are biting spinnerbaits, soft plastic worms and chatterbaits. Bream fishing is excellent on worms and crickets. Crappie fishing is fair on spider rigs, and trolling and spider-rigging are the way to go. Catfish are biting nightcrawlers on trotlines and limblines.

LAKE CHARLES Bass fishing is excellent on spinnerbaits, crankbaits and plastic worms. Bream fishing is excellent on worms and crickets, and Bobby Garland Baby Shad in chartreuse and black pepper on brush piles, stumps and rocky points. Crappie fishing is excellent with minnows, jigs, Mr. Crappie in yellow and black-red colors, crickets and worms around the brush piles, stumps and points. Catfishing is excellent using worms, blood bait, stink bait, chicken liver and Catfish Pro.

LAKE GREESON Bass fishing is excellent on spinnerbaits, crankbaits, plastic worms and topwater lures near brush or the rocky points at 10-20 feet. Bass are also hitting topwater lures. Bream are biting worms and crickets at 5 feet. Crappie are biting minnows and jigs around brushpiles or stumps at 20 feet. Catfish are biting worms, blood bait and stink bait on the bottom using.

LAKE NORRELL Big crappie are biting size 12 bass minnows. Big redear bream are biting crickets on the bottom. Catfish are biting black salties.

A map showing the location of Arkansas fishing spots.

Sports on 05/30/2019

Print Headline: Fishing hot spots

