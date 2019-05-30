It's time to turn attention to NBA Finals

Not an entire minute.

That's how much time this scribe spends on the NBA's regular season on a daily basis.

A big part of that is professional sports is not of much interest. It's a bunch of overpaid, underworked and mostly unappreciative folks who don't really understand how blessed they are.

Before today, when the NBA Finals begins, a glance at the box scores and standings is about all of the daily exercise.

Used to check how any player from any school in Arkansas did, but that really doesn't take much time now.

Speaking of rosters, Toronto -- which was once coached by UALR Coach Darrell Walker -- has the same amount of players from the SEC as it does Harvard.

Jodie Meeks is not your typical player from Kentucky -- he actually spent three seasons playing for the Wildcats.

Jeremy Lin matriculated at Harvard, where he played four seasons and put a dent in Ivy League record books by scoring 1,483 points, grabbing 494 rebounds, dishing 406 assists and recording 225 steals.

Yet, he was undrafted and spent most of his first three seasons of basketball being waived before bursting onto the scene with the New York Knicks. He's now a backup point guard making the league minimum of $487,000.

Compare that to starting point guard Kyle Lowry who makes a team-high $31,200,000.

Just for fun, the president of the United States -- who is commander in chief -- makes $400,000 and works the entire year.

Golden State's point guard, Stephen Curry, makes $37,457,154. He's the highest paid Warrior, and Kevin Durant is second at $30,000,000.

Durant, who is not supposed to play tonight because of an injury, is an unrestricted free agent after this series. As the best player in the NBA, he probably will be the highest-paid player next season.

That likely that won't happen at Golden State.

The Warriors have two players from the SEC, including one from Vanderbilt, Damian Jones, who likely won't play tonight because he's played only two minutes in the playoffs.

DeMarcus Cousins, who also isn't supposed to play tonight because of injury, was one of the original one-and-dones for John Calipari at Kentucky. Calipari also had one-and-dones at Memphis before taking the Wildcats job.

This series is viewed as the blue-collar workers of the Raptors vs. the golden boy Warriors, the two-time defending NBA champions who are trying to move into some heady company with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers for pulling off a three-peat since 1970.

Toronto is favored tonight by a point, mostly because Durant is out, but it is also a home game for the Raptors. Golden State was 27-14 on the road in the regular season.

Durant -- who was a one-and-done for Rick Barnes at Texas, who like North Carolina's Roy Williams and many others doesn't really cotton to one-and-dones -- has replaced LeBron James as the best player in the world.

Durant was the second pick in the first round of the 2007 NBA Draft by the Seattle Supersonics, who moved to Oklahoma City.

Just for the record, the first player taken in that draft was Greg Oden, who because of injuries played in only 105 NBA games in three seasons.

Also for the record, Durant was on the Longhorns team that beat the University of Arkansas 80-76. The Hogs held him to 28 points and 13 rebounds.

If Durant were playing tonight, it might be a more interesting game, although Golden State has a roster full of talent, including Andre Iguodala who committed to the Razorbacks but switched to Arizona.

Still, it is the NBA championship and mandatory watching for sportswriters.

