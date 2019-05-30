Kickoff times set for Arkansas' first 3 games

— Kickoff times have been set for Arkansas’ first three football games of the 2019 season.

The Razorbacks will play a game against Portland State at 3 p.m. on Aug. 31; at 6:30 p.m. at Ole Miss on Sept. 7; and at 3 p.m. against Colorado State on Sept. 14. All three games will be televised by SEC Network.

The rest of Arkansas’ game times and TV designations will be announced 6-12 days beforehand, with the exception of a Nov. 29 game against Missouri in Little Rock, which has already been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on CBS.