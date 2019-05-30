Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Traffic #Gazette200 Restaurant Transitions Listen Digital Replica FAQs Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Kickoff times set for Arkansas' first 3 games

by Matt Jones | Today at 11:43 a.m. 1comment
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas football helmets sit atop storage bins during a game against Mississippi State on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Fayetteville. - Photo by Ben Goff

FAYETTEVILLE — Kickoff times have been set for Arkansas’ first three football games of the 2019 season.

The Razorbacks will play a game against Portland State at 3 p.m. on Aug. 31; at 6:30 p.m. at Ole Miss on Sept. 7; and at 3 p.m. against Colorado State on Sept. 14. All three games will be televised by SEC Network.

The rest of Arkansas’ game times and TV designations will be announced 6-12 days beforehand, with the exception of a Nov. 29 game against Missouri in Little Rock, which has already been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on CBS.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

  • wowy
    May 30, 2019 at 12:10 p.m.

    Let’s win these first three, and then have a great season.
    GO HOGS !!!
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT