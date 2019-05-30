Little Rock police officer put on leave after aggravated assault arrest

The Benton Police Department arrested a Little Rock sergeant Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault, and he is now on paid administrative leave with his department.
The Little Rock Police Department became aware of Sgt. Steven Montgomery’s arrest on Tuesday, Lt. Michael Ford said.
Ford said the department will wait to see how Montgomery's criminal trial unfolds and then will perform an internal investigation.
Ford said Montgomery did not have any previous behavioral problems prior to the arrest.
