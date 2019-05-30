Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Traffic #Gazette200 Restaurant Transitions Listen Digital Replica FAQs Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Little Rock police officer put on leave after aggravated assault arrest

by Alex Gladden | Today at 4:45 p.m. 3comments

The Benton Police Department arrested a Little Rock sergeant Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault, and he is now on paid administrative leave with his department.

The Little Rock Police Department became aware of Sgt. Steven Montgomery’s arrest on Tuesday, Lt. Michael Ford said.

Ford said the department will wait to see how Montgomery's criminal trial unfolds and then will perform an internal investigation.

Ford said Montgomery did not have any previous behavioral problems prior to the arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT