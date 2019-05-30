Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Traffic #Gazette200 Restaurant Transitions Listen Digital Replica FAQs Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

McConnell ripped over court stance

by Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports | Today at 4:04 a.m. | Updated May 30, 2019 at 4:04 a.m. 12comments
story.lead_photo.caption Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

WASHINGTON -- The Senate majority leader said that if there's a vacancy on the Supreme Court during next year's election cycle, the Republican-controlled Senate would likely confirm a nominee selected by President Donald Trump.

In an appearance Tuesday in Paducah, Ky., Sen. Mitch McConnell told a questioner that if a Supreme Court justice died next year, creating a vacancy on the nine-member court, "Oh, we'd fill it."

The comments by the Kentucky Republican appeared to mark a reversal from his stance three years ago, during President Barack Obama's final year in office, when he blocked hearings on Obama's choice of Merrick Garland to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia. At the time, McConnell said that the choice should be left to voters in an election year.

The majority leader called his decision to block Garland's nomination "the biggest decision I've made in my time in the Senate with the longest impact on the country," according to a recording of McConnell's comments Tuesday.

The vacancy created by Scalia's death was filled by conservative Neil Gorsuch while swing vote Anthony Kennedy, who retired, was replaced by Justice Brett Kavanaugh last year.

Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer of New York said McConnell was a "hypocrite" and tweeted that his colleague "lives for GOP judges because he knows the GOP agenda is so radical & unpopular they can only achieve it in courts."

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., the fifth-ranking House Democrat, called McConnell "a shameless individual" and accused him of "stealing a Supreme Court seat that Barack Obama had the right to present to the American people."

McConnell spokesman David Popp said McConnell was being consistent because he took care in 2016 to say that vacancies occurring when the White House and Senate are held by different parties should be held up. Republicans now control the Senate and White House.

"You'd have to go back to 1888 when Grover Cleveland was in the White House to find the last time a vacancy created in a presidential year was confirmed by the party opposite the occupant of the White House," McConnell said in March 2016, a month after Scalia died.

In 1895 a Republican-led Senate confirmed Rufus W. Peckham after he was nominated by Cleveland. Since then, Democratic-controlled Senates have approved 13 nominees by Republican presidents.

Before 2016, there had been just seven election-year confirmation battles since the beginning of the 20th century. In the most recent case, Kennedy, who was appointed by President Ronald Reagan, was confirmed in 1988 by a Democratic Senate in a 97-0 vote after a grueling seven-month process.

The only time a Senate has failed to confirm a nominee in an election year was 1968, when the nomination of Abe Fortas was withdrawn. Both the Senate and the White House were controlled by Democrats at the time.

There is no announced vacancy and no justice has made moves indicating they're about to leave, but two of the current justices are in their 80s, and one of them, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 86, has suffered a series of health problems. There has also been Internet chatter that Justice Clarence Thomas, the current court's longest serving justice, would consider retirement if his seat could be filled by a Trump-named younger conservative. Thomas was appointed by President George H.W. Bush, a Republican.

The Senate has approved more than 100 federal judges since Trump took office, including two Supreme Court justices and 41 appeals court judges.

In McConnell's remarks in Paducah, he said that legislative accomplishments such as tax reform could be undone by future administrations, but that Supreme Court confirmations could have a more lasting impact.

"What can't be undone is a lifetime appointment to a young man or woman who believes in the quaint notion that the job of a judge is to follow the law," he said. "That's the most important thing we've done for the country, which cannot be undone."

Information for this article was contributed by Andrew Taylor and Matthew Daly of The Associated Press; by Daniel Victor of The New York Times; and by Mike Stunson of the Lexington Herald-Leader.

A Section on 05/30/2019

Print Headline: McConnell ripped over court stance

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

  • 23cal
    May 30, 2019 at 6:37 a.m.

    Anyone who didn't at the time realize McConnell and the Senate Republicans were abrogating their constitutional duty concerning Garland in favor of political expediency is a gullible fool willing to delude himself for that selfsame political expediency.
  • PopMom
    May 30, 2019 at 6:43 a.m.

    The Senate's failure to seat Garland was one of the worst misdeeds in American history and has contributed to the distrust many of us feel for the system. The Supreme Court became tainted because of this failure in the Senate.
  • RBear
    May 30, 2019 at 6:47 a.m.

    Looks like we see the hypocrisy and blatant abuse by McConnell now. Yet, right wingers will rush to defend his position on this. This is one of the many reasons why voters should reject Republicans.

  • Waitjustaminute
    May 30, 2019 at 7:16 a.m.

    I won't "rush to defend his position," but I will note two things. First, Congress has the discretion to act or not to act, despite what 23Cal claims here. Saying that the Senate has to give any candidate an up or down vote, and that the 2016 Senate 'abrogated their constitutional duty' is inaccurate. That's the same bogus argument many have made by claiming the current Congress is 'mandated' to continue the Trump investigations. In most cases, Congress has discretion to take action, or not take action, as they see fit. It would be different if the law said that a nominee must be brought to a vote within a given time frame. Apparently there is no such law, or we would have heard about it in '16. Whether they're justified in their actions, or inactions, is a different debate.
    - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
    Second, let's remember that both parties play politics with judicial nominees. Harry Reid committed a greater sin than McConnell when he did away with the filibuster for judicial nominees other than the Supreme Court, which gave the Republicans all the cover they needed to dispense with it on Supreme Court selections. And while I wish we could go back to the good old days when nominees were approved on their merits by 97-0 votes rather than their political ideology by much closer votes, the last few years prove we can't. The Kavanaugh debacle proved that. That spectacle wasn't about alleged sexual misconduct, or having too many beers, it was one hundred percent about how Senators thought he might vote once he got on the Court. I'm afraid there will be no end to such future spectacles on both sides.

  • BoudinMan
    May 30, 2019 at 7:33 a.m.

    McConnell is a symbol of the bankruptcy that is today's republican party. He is morally, ethically, and ideologically bankrupt. There were titters, giggles, and laughter in the crowd to whom he made this declaration. Those people are just as bankrupt as he is.
  • Jfish1
    May 30, 2019 at 7:54 a.m.

    Of course it is hypocrisy, but as WJAM pointed out, it is rampant on both sides and is probably only going to get worse with toxic partisanship on both sides.

  • 23cal
    May 30, 2019 at 8:14 a.m.


    WJAM:
    About "Saying that the Senate has to give any candidate an up or down vote, and that the 2016 Senate 'abrogated their constitutional duty' is inaccurate." No one said the Senate has to give an up or down vote.....however, they have a constitutional duty of advise and consent in regard to Supreme Court nominees. They did neither. They stalled.
    They did in fact abrogate that duty whether you can admit it or not.
    *
    About "In most cases, Congress has discretion to take action, or not take action, as they see fit. It would be different if the law said that a nominee must be brought to a vote within a given time frame." I think I just heard you say that the party in power in the Senate can just ignore their duty of advise or consent AT ANY TIME---that would include the entire potential eight years of a president's term----because there isn't a required and specific amount of time for them to act. Did I misunderstand you?
  • WhododueDiligence
    May 30, 2019 at 8:32 a.m.

    "McConnell spokesman David Popp said McConnell was being consistent because he took care in 2016 to say that vacancies occurring when the White House and Senate are held by different parties should be held up."
    *
    In 1787 the framers of the Constitution took care to say that the president "shall nominate, and by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, shall appoint Ambassadors, other public Ministers and Consuls, Judges of the Supreme Court, and all other Officers of the United States whose Appointments are not otherwise herein provided for..."
    *
    In 2016 McConnell thumbed his nose at the Constitution's Advice and Consent clause by doing nothing. The nomination had no Senate hearing. No Advice. No Consent. Nothing. And now McConnell pushes forward his spokesman to tell the USA McConnell is being consistent. What a sick joke. As anyone can see, the Constitution says nothing about vacancies occurring when the White House and Senate are held by different parties. The only thing consistent about McConnell is he consistently places his party above our Constitution. The once Grand Old Party has degenerated into the inglorious party of Trump & McConnell.
  • Waitjustaminute
    May 30, 2019 at 10:11 a.m.

    No, 23Cal, you didn't misunderstand me. Yes, the Senate could theoretically sit on their hands for 8 years, but I can't imagine the voters would let it go on that long. Congress could also theoretically pack the bench to overcome being in the minority on the Court. A lot of things are theoretically possible, and the more polarized we become, the less 'theoretical' those things are, unfortunately.
    - - - - - -- - -
    So my question for you is: if the Senate refuses to take up a nomination for consideration, what's the remedy? Let's say someone gets the Supreme Court to vote to impose a deadline. If the Senate already doesn't want to take up the nomination, what are the chances that the Senate then approves the nomination? If they were theoretically forced to vote on it, it would be a 'no' vote, don't you think?
    And as for 'advise and consent,' it seems to me they said "Mr. President, we advise you not to send us a nominee this year, because we won't consent to it." There's your 'advise and consent.'
    - - - - - - - - - -
    But again, I'm not agreeing with what they did, I'm just pointing out that there's no legal requirement that they approve a nominee. You want to believe there's some legal gun held to their heads. I'm just pointing out that there's no such gun.

  • WhododueDiligence
    May 30, 2019 at 11:20 a.m.

    "And as for 'advise and consent,' it seems to me they said 'Mr. President, we advise you not to send us a nominee this year, because we won't consent to it.' There's your 'advise and consent.'"
    *
    We? Who's we? You and ol' Mitch? It was Mitch McConnell who made that declaration and it's blatantly anti-constitutional. The Advice and Consent Clause is in Article Two of the Constitution which pertains to powers granted to the executive branch. McConnell negated that executive power by declaring the Senate wouldn't schedule a hearing or do anything else in response to the executive branch's nomination. And the Constitution says nothing about a year. Once McConnell made his decision to ignore the Constitution for an absurdly arbitrary duration of a year, why not continue to ignore the Constitution for two years? Or four years? Or eight? Or just forget about it forever?
    *
    "Mr. President, we advise you not to send us a nominee this year, because we won't consent to it."
    *
    Another thing that's ridiculously partisan about that statement--besides the usurping of executive power, and besides the "we" thing, and besides the senselessly arbitrary year-long duration--is the obstinate inflexibility of it. It's saying NO nominee, no matter who it is, would get any consideration no matter what the Constitution says. That's your extreme hyper-partisan Mitch McConnell for you.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT