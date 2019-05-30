Arkansas man who killed his mother gets 35 years, tells judge case 'complicated'

BENTONVILLE -- A Benton County circuit judge asked Patrick Malone on Tuesday why he killed his mother almost two years ago.

"It's complicated, your honor," he replied.

Malone, 22, of Garfield pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the shooting of Christel Malone. Circuit Judge Robin Green sentenced Malone to 35 years in prison.

Benton County deputies found Christel Malone, 44, dead from gunshot wounds at her 16912 Ridge Road home on July 31, 2017. Her son was arrested at the home, and deputies found a .410 Taurus Judge gun in a holster on the dining room table.

Danny Malone called 911 and said his son shot and killed his wife. He also said his son was mentally ill.

Green ordered Patrick Malone in September 2018 to undergo a mental evaluation to determine whether he should be held criminally responsible for his conduct at the time of the slaying. Green ruled in March that he was mentally fit to stand trial.

Patrick Malone told detective Alison Nguyen when he was arrested that he began to think about names his mother had called him. He described his mother as evil and said the two hated each other. Malone said he walked into a bedroom and shot his mother when she turned and looked at him.

Deputy prosecutor Bryan Sexton read the facts of the case in court Tuesday. He said Malone's family was advocating for a lenient sentence for Malone, but the state couldn't go lower than the 35 years because of the seriousness of the crime.

