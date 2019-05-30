Sections
Mueller: Charges not option

If Trump were exonerated, would have said so, he declares by Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports | Today at 4:30 a.m. 48comments
story.lead_photo.caption Robert Mueller said Wednesday that his work is complete, and he is resigning as special counsel to return to private life.

WASHINGTON -- Robert Mueller, the special counsel, declined Wednesday to clear President Donald Trump of obstruction of justice in Mueller's first public characterization of his two-year investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election.

"If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so," Mueller said, reading from prepared notes behind a lectern at the Justice Department.

Mueller made clear that his team never considered indicting Trump because the Justice Department prohibits the prosecution of a sitting president.

"Charging the president with a crime was therefore not an option we could consider," Mueller said. He said such an action would be unconstitutional.

He also noted that the Constitution "requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse the president of wrongdoing."

The special counsel's statement largely echoed the central points of his 448-page report, which was released last month with some redactions. But his remarks, just under 10 minutes long, were noteworthy given that he had carried out the investigation without speaking a word publicly.

Mueller, a former FBI director, said Wednesday that his work was complete and he was resigning to return to private life.

Trump and his supporters seized on the news conference to declare Mueller's investigation over and call for the country to move on.

Trump said in a tweet, "Nothing changes from the Mueller Report. There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent. The case is closed! Thank you."

[RELATED: Read full text of Mueller's remarks]

Democrats, meanwhile, pointed to Mueller's refusal to exonerate Trump, saying the onus was now on the House and Senate to fully investigate Trump's actions.

Attorney General William Barr has said Trump was innocent of "obstructive conduct." He also suggested that the president may have been merely acting out of frustration, not corrupt intent, during episodes of possible obstruction described in Mueller's report.

Mueller, by contrast, noted that although his office did not "make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime," he said, "the matters we investigated were of paramount importance."

He added, "When a subject of an investigation obstructs that investigation or lies to investigators, it strikes at the core of their government's effort to find the truth and hold wrongdoers accountable."

Barr suggested at one point that the special counsel should not have collected evidence against Trump if he only intended for Congress to review it. But Mueller defended his inquiry as wholly justified.

The investigation was necessary both to preserve evidence and to hold accountable anyone who might have conspired with the president and could face criminal charges, he said.

He also said that former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein's order appointing him specifically authorized him to investigate actions to interfere with his inquiry.

Mueller said his news conference was his final word on his investigation.

He did not rule out testifying before Congress. But he seemed to warn lawmakers that they would not be pulling more detail out of him. His report is his testimony, he said.

"So beyond what I have said here today and what is contained in our written work," Mueller said, "I do not believe it is appropriate for me to speak further about the investigation or to comment on the actions of the Justice Department or Congress."

Despite Mueller's comments, Democratic House leaders vowed to continue to seek his testimony.

"Given that the president has not been cleared of wrongdoing, and given the seriousness of Russia's interference in our democracy, I believe that the American people deserve to hear testimony from the special counsel about his report and the report's conclusions," said Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland, the No. 2 House Democrat.

'CASE CLOSED'

Trump's aides, who were informed late Tuesday that Mueller intended to deliver a statement, pointed to Barr's public statements about the president's behavior. After Mueller declined to decide whether the president had committed a crime, Barr decided that evidence against the president was insufficient to warrant a criminal prosecution -- a decision he reached jointly with Rosenstein.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters that further investigations by Congress are unnecessary because "it's already been done." She added: "We consider this case closed."

Democrats said Mueller's remarks only underscore the need for Congress to follow up with subpoenas and hearings.

"If he had any evidence that the president was not guilty, he would have let us know," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. "But he didn't. He didn't. And I think that was very, very important."

She said Congress should continue to press for more information, including for passages in the report that were redacted to protect grand jury material, ongoing criminal investigations or classified information.

Other Democrats renewed their demands for the first steps toward impeachment.

"The next step is for the House Judiciary Committee to open an impeachment inquiry to formally begin consideration of whether or not articles of impeachment should be filed," Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., a member of the Judiciary panel and Pelosi's leadership team, said in a statement. "The opening of this inquiry will allow the committee to collect evidence, compel the attendance of witnesses, and decide how to proceed."

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee who is running for president, wrote on Twitter: "Robert S. Mueller III's statement makes it clear: Congress has a legal and moral obligation to begin impeachment proceedings immediately." It was the first time Booker spoke out for impeachment.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y. -- who has stopped short of advocating for impeachment in public but has privately pushed Pelosi to allow an inquiry to begin -- also said Wednesday that Congress must act.

"Given that special counsel Mueller was unable to pursue criminal charges against the president, it falls to Congress to respond to the crimes, lies and other wrongdoing of President Trump -- and we will do so," said Nadler. "No one, not even the president of the United States, is above the law."

On the Republican side, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Mueller "has decided to move on and let the report speak for itself. Congress should follow his lead."

Mueller began his statement by reviewing the highlights of how Russia had tried to influence the results of the 2016 election. He described how Russian operatives hacked into Democratic computers and released documents through WikiLeaks in order to damage the campaign of Hillary Clinton, whom he described only as a presidential candidate.

He returned to that theme at the end of his speech, emphasizing the gravity of Russia's attack on the American political system.

"I will close by reiterating the central allegation of our indictments -- that were multiple, systemic efforts to interfere in our election," he said. "And that allegation deserves the attention of every American."

While he made no reference to Trump's denunciations of his work as a "political hoax," he described his investigation as "fair and independent." He said the prosecutors and FBI agents on his team were public servants "of the highest integrity" and thanked them for their work.

Republicans, meanwhile, said they were looking ahead to the results of a review into the origins of the counterintelligence investigation that ultimately triggered Mueller's appointment. Barr has assigned the review to the U.S. attorney in Connecticut but is personally overseeing it.

Department officials say he wants to understand on what basis the FBI first began investigating ties between the Trump campaign and Russia in the summer of 2016.

Barr has also said he is concerned about the justification for "spying on Americans." The FBI sought a court order to conduct surveillance on a former Trump campaign aide, partly on the basis of research that was paid for by a law firm hired by Democrats.

Trump has praised the review, saying the investigation into him and his campaign was never justified.

Information for this article was contributed by Sharon LaFraniere of The New York Times; by Eric Tucker, Michael Balsamo, Chad Day, Mary Clare Jalonick, Lisa Mascaro and Jonathan Lemire of The Associated Press; and by Matt Zapotosky, Devlin Barrett, Felicia Sonmez, Rachael Bade, Carol D. Leonnig, Karoun Demirjian, Ellen Nakashima and Mike DeBonis of The Washington Post.

Photo by AP/CAROLYN KASTER
Robert Mueller leaves the lectern Wednesday after his news conference, which he said was his final word in the Russia investigation.
Photo by AP/ERIC RISBERG
“If [Mueller] had any evidence that the president was not guilty, he would have let us know,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday.

A Section on 05/30/2019

Print Headline: Mueller: Charges not option

Comments

  • RBear
    May 30, 2019 at 6:28 a.m.

    Trump stated, "There was insufficient evidence..." which is entirely a lie based on Mueller's report and statement yesterday. Mueller also contradicted Barr's assessment which is significant considering the fact that Barr never talked to Mueller about the report (his own words) and had already challenged where the special investigation was even necessary. Yesterday's press conference further demonstrated Barr is acting only in the president's behalf and not the country. If he wanted to be the president's counsel, there is a position for that. It's not the AG.
    ...
    With regards to impeachment, that's up to the House to decide. Apparently Mueller was signaling there are grounds for impeachment, but I'm not clear if that's the path that should be taken AT THIS POINT. I think the House should continue to investigate since Mueller did find evidence of state actor activity designed to influence our nation's election. We should understand who those actors were attempting to work with to help protect our future elections.
    ...
    Furthermore, we should understand the details of the attempted obstruction by the president as well as who within his administration worked with him to carry out that obstruction. The public has a right to know to what extent a sitting president attempted to undermine a special investigation. After that investigation, the House can decide whether the crimes reach the level of impeachable offenses. Remember, a simple perjury charge was all it took for House Republicans to embark on impeachment of Clinton. But I prefer to leave that to the House to determine if any offenses uncovered reach the level set forth by our founders.
  • CartoonDude
    May 30, 2019 at 7:01 a.m.

    Not enough evidence to charge or indict = legal exoneration. Didn't Mueller go to law school? The democrats found Bill Clinton "not guilty" of obstruction despite his going on TV and admitting lying under oath before a grand jury, instructing Monica Lewinsky to commit perjury, and having his secretary retrieve and destroy evidence. Yet now they think that President Trump should be removed from office for obstruction of justice? I can't even see what Mueller is calling obstruction.
  • WGT
    May 30, 2019 at 7:06 a.m.

    “If he had not committed a crime, we would have said so.” This clearly, CLEARLY, means Congress has a mandate to pursue the duty of Constitutional maintenence in this ugly chapter of egotistical, sanctimonious, misbehavior of this presidential administration. Period.

  • Waitjustaminute
    May 30, 2019 at 7:24 a.m.

    WGT, I have gotten weary of reading posts like yours claiming Congress has a "mandate" to continue this worn out witch hunt. No they don't. Congress has complete discretion to investigate or not investigate. If they continue to do so, they will reap the blowback in 2020, and the "mandate" claim won't save them.

    I have read a few articles the past couple of days from left leaning outlets who in the past touted the 'dream team' of Mueller lawyers, investigators, etc., assuring us that they weren't just '13 angry Democrats,' but that they were the best in the business and would uncover all that there was to find. They had two years to do it. Does anyone seriously think that idealogues like Jerry Nadler are going to do a better job? Or do they believe this is nothing but political theater? You have to have a serious dislike or hatred of Trump to convince yourself that Congress will find anything meaningful that hasn't already been found.

  • mozarky2
    May 30, 2019 at 7:32 a.m.

    Here's an excerpt from the brilliant Victor Davis Hanson's column that can be found in today's Opinion and Letters section:
    "The Democratic establishment has become something like novelist Herman Melville's phobic Captain Ahab, who became fatally absorbed with chasing his nemesis, the albino whale Moby Dick. The great white whale once ate part of Ahab's leg, and he demands revenge--even if such a never-ending neurosis leads to the destruction of his ship and crew.
    Democrats can never forgive Trump for unexpectedly defeating supposed sure winner Hillary Clinton in 2016 and then systematically--and loudly--undoing the eight-year agenda of Obama.
    So far, Trump seems to have escaped all of their efforts to spear and remove him before the 2020 election. Trump, like Moby Dick, seems a weird force of nature whose wounds from constant attacks only seem to make him more indestructible and his attackers even more obsessed with their prey.
    Even if the quest to destroy Trump eclipses every other consideration and entails the destruction of the modern Democratic Party, it seems not to matter to these modern Ahabs.
    Getting Trump is all they live for--and all they have left".
  • Jfish1
    May 30, 2019 at 7:46 a.m.

    If the democrats are so confident, then move forward with impeachment and quit talking about it ad nauseam.

  • RBear
    May 30, 2019 at 8:14 a.m.

    moz says, "if there had been 'sufficient evidence', Dirty Cop Mueller would have brought charges." You show your utter ignorance on this. Mueller CLEARLY stated he followed Justice Department opinion which states a sitting president cannot be indicted. Why do you EVEN try to discuss issues? No wonder you resort to copying and pasting. When there's nothing upstairs, it's hard to come up with relevant discussion.
  • mozarky2
    May 30, 2019 at 8:21 a.m.

    Breaking minutes ago:
    Attorney General Barr’s office and Special Counsel clarify on OLC guidance re: charging a sitting president. Both say no discrepancy.
    So Mueller has now clarified that the policy of not indicting a sitting President had no effect on his decisions vis-a-vis obstruction.
  • RBear
    May 30, 2019 at 8:23 a.m.

    moz that conclusion you raised was NOT reached by Mueller. You are such a fake troll.
  • mozarky2
    May 30, 2019 at 8:34 a.m.

    RBear, up until a few minutes ago, Dirty Cop Mueller denied that. AG Barr asked him three times, and he denied it.
