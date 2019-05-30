BASEBALL

Correa breaks rib

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa said Wednesday he fractured a rib during a massage. The 2015 American League Rookie of the Year is expected to be sidelined four to six weeks. He issued a statement through the team on Wednesday, saying "I sustained the rib fracture during a massage at my home on Tuesday. To sustain an injury in such an unusual way makes it even more frustrating." Correa last played on Sunday and that was followed by what Manager AJ Hinch called a scheduled day. Hinch said Correa reported soreness around his ribs on Tuesday morning and was kept out of the lineup. Correa was sent for evaluation, and General Manager Jeff Luhnow announced Wednesday that Correa was being placed on the 10-day injured list. Correa's injury is the latest blow to the first-place Astros, already without injured stars George Springer and Jose Altuve. Utility infielder Aledmys Diaz, catcher Max Stassi and right-hander Collin McHugh are also on the injured list, forcing the Astros to rely on several players who have little to no major league experience. Correa is batting .295 this season with 11 home runs and 35 RBI.

Nationals sign Venters

Left-hander Jonny Venters has signed a minor league deal with the Washington Nationals and was assigned to Class AA Harrisburg. Venters was released by the Atlanta Braves on May 18. "Maybe we can use him down the line," Washington Manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday. "A left-handed pitcher is something we value a lot." Venters, 34, had a 17.36 ERA after giving up 9 earned runs in 42/3 innings over 9 appearances with the Braves. His fastball averaged just over 93.5 mph this season. Venters' return from his third Tommy John surgery helped him win the NL Comeback Player of the Year Award last year.

Rangers' new home

The Texas Rangers are set to play their first regular-season game at new Globe Life Field on Tuesday, March 31, against the Los Angeles Angels, according to a draft of the 2020 preliminary schedule obtained by The Associated Press. Texas starts the season at Seattle with a weekend series before heading home, according to the preliminary schedule, which is tentative and subject to change. Globe Life Field, with a capacity of about 40,000, is being built in Arlington, Texas, across the street from Globe Life Park, the Rangers' home since 1994. It will be the first new stadium in the major leagues since the Atlanta Braves' SunTrust Park opened in 2017 and the seventh with a retractable roof.

FOOTBALL

Labor proposals surface

As representatives of the NFL and the players' union prepare to intensify negotiations on a new labor deal, some team owners favor revisiting the possibility of an 18-game regular season or an expanded playoff field. In exchange for securing an agreement from the players on the issue, many owners seem willing to make concessions on the commissioner's disciplinary authority and the sport's marijuana policy. The views of owners toward the negotiations were described by several owners, high-ranking team officials and others familiar with the league's inner workings at last week's meeting of the owners in Key Biscayne, Fla. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide frank characterizations of the owners' approach to the bargaining with the NFL Players Association. The central issue of the bargaining, as always, will be the league and union agreeing to a mutually acceptable division of the sport's revenue, now estimated to be about $15 billion per year and growing, under the salary cap system. But with both sides thriving economically -- the salary cap has increased by at least $10 million for six consecutive years and is up 40% since 2014, to $188.2 million per team for the 2019 season -- it seems increasingly unlikely that the core economic issues will present major negotiating obstacles.

Elliott apology sought

The security guard Ezekiel Elliott pushed at a concert festival in Las Vegas on May 18 wants an apology. Kyle Johnson, 19, told KCBS-TV in Los Angeles that Elliott apologized at the time after the Dallas Cowboys running back bumped him and shoved him against a metal fence. Johnson fell to the ground but wasn't injured. "I wasn't hurt or anything, but just to have someone that you looked up to shove you on the ground over a metal fence?" Johnson said. "It's not the biggest thing in the world, but really, nothing happened. I mean, come on. I did get an apology from him. It wasn't a sincere apology. He didn't maintain eye contact. It didn't seem sincere at all." Johnson, who plays football at a California community college, was working security at the music festival. TMZ obtained video of the incident. The NFL said it will review the situation..

SOCCER

New tournament set

Major League Soccer and Mexico's Liga MX are launching an annual competition called the Leagues Cup but are not including MLS champion Atlanta United. Eight teams will participate in the single-elimination tournament, which starts July 23-24 with quarterfinal matches. U.S. teams are all home for the quarterfinals, which feature Chicago Fire-Cruz Azul and LA Galaxy-Club Tijuana on July 23, followed by Houston Dynamo-Club America and Real Salt Lake-Tigres the following day. Tigres is the reigning Clausura champion. Semifinals are scheduled for Aug. 20, and the final will be at a U.S. venue on Sept. 18. MLS and the Mexican league launched a SuperLiga competition that began in 2007 and stopped after 2010.

BASKETBALL

Businesses to offer Leonard incentives to stay

In his 10 short months as a Toronto Raptor, Kawhi Leonard has already made history, leading the team to its first NBA Finals in its 24-year history.

Toronto businesses are now stepping up in a last-ditch bid to make sure his tenure doesn’t end anytime soon. With the forward set to become a free agent on June 30, real estate investors, restaurant owners and other businesses are rolling out the red carpet, offering everything from free food for life to luxury penthouses to persuade him to stay.

Dozens of restaurants and bars across Canada’s biggest city have joined the “Ka’Wine & Dine” initiative, which offers Leonard free food, rides and shop perks for life if he re-signs with the Raptors rather than depart for Los Angeles or some other U.S. basketball mecca.

The head of a condo brokerage has offered the 27-year-old player his choice of a penthouse at the Four Seasons, St. Regis or Ritz-Carlton residences to live in while playing for the team.

Kraft Heinz Co. has also gotten into the act, offering the Raptor unlimited Kraft Dinner macaroni and cheese meals.

Leonard’s play in recent weeks has endeared him to basketball fans across Canada who’ve been starved of playoff success since the team joined the league in 1995.

Despite the offers of free real estate and food, Leonard is hardly in need of financial support. He already makes about $23 million in the final year of his five-year contract signed with San Antonio. According to ESPN, the Raptors will be able to offer Leonard a five-year, $190 million contract, while other teams might pitch a four-year, $141 million deal.

All the Kraft Dinners in the world may not be enough to keep him. Hailing originally from Los Angeles, he’s one of the most attractive free agents up for grabs this year. Few basketball pundits expect him to stay in Toronto, though he has said little about his plans beyond this year.

