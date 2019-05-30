Sections
Podcast: Previewing NCAA regional with Baseball America's Joe Healy, TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle

by WholeHogSports | May 30, 2019 at 9:09 p.m. 0comments
On this week's WholeHog Baseball Podcast, Joe Healy of Baseball America provides a look at the teams in this weekend's NCAA Fayetteville Regional.

Plus, TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle shares thoughts on the regional, how he prepares for the postseason and his relationship with Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn.

And Dudley Dawson of Hawgs Illustrated plays a game of Fair or Foul.

You can find all of our podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play and SoundCloud by searching for "WholeHogSports."

