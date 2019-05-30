Police: Man in critical condition after Little Rock apartment shooting

Police investigate the scene of a Thursday shooting at Vantage Point Apartments in Little Rock.

Little Rock police have found one person shot at Vantage Point Apartments, 2300 Rebsamen Park Road, after they responded to reports of a man running through the complex firing shots on Thursday afternoon.

Detectives believe two people were shooting at each other, and one was struck multiple times, Little Rock police spokesman Eric Barnes said.

Barnes said medical crews brought the wounded man to the hospital. The man is in critical condition, Barnes said.

Police have yet to arrest any suspects in connection with the shooting. Investigators continue to interview witnesses and one person they believe was involved with the shooting.

Check back for updates on this developing story