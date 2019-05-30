Rangers capitalize on Mariners’ miscues for win

SEATTLE — The Texas Rangers rallied twice late for an 8-7 victory Wednesday over the Seattle Mariners in a game that featured four lead changes and two blown saves.

It was another brutal day defensively for the Mariners, who committed three errors and a wild pitch in one inning.

Seattle starter Wade LeBlanc handed over a 4-3 lead after five innings with the help of Tim Beckham’s two-run home run in the fourth.

His replacement, Jesse Biddle, struck out the first batter he faced, but then flubbed Nomar Mazara’s comebacker for one error and threw the ball away for another, allowing Mazara to reach second. Mazara got to third on a wild pitch while Biddle walked Asdrubal Cabrera, setting up Rougned Odor’s RBI single and Ronald Guzman’s sacrifice fly for a 5-4 Rangers lead.

Austin Adams relieved Biddle, threw wildly to first on a pickoff attempt but evaded further damage by striking out Jeff Mathis.

The trio of errors brought the Mariners’ season total to 63. No other team in the major leagues has reached 50.

Yet the Mariners still had a chance to win, even after Shin-Soo Choo’s pinch-hit, two-run single tied it at 7-7 in the eighth inning.

Instead, with two outs in the ninth, left fielder Domingo Santana got turned around on Mazara’s third hit, letting it bounce off the wall for a double. Cabrera followed that with another two-base hit to push the winning run across.

The Mariners wasted a home run by Mitch Haniger that put them up 7-5 and sent four relievers to the mound. They gave up seven hits and both walks the Mariners issued, while Biddle and the team’s most reliable reliever, Roenis Elias, earned blown saves. Anthony Bass (0-1) took the loss.

Texas’ Jesse Chavez (1-1) earned the victory with two innings of scoreless relief.

ANGELS 12, ATHLETICS 7 (11) Gold Glove first baseman Matt Olson made a rare throwing error in the 11th inning to allow the go-ahead run to score and Los Angeles beat host Oakland. INDIANS 14, RED SOX 9 Carlos Santana hit a home run and visiting Cleveland’s first triple of the season, Greg Allen added two triples of his own and the Indians pounded out a season-high 18 hits in a victory over Boston.

TIGERS 4, ORIOLES 2 Brandon Dixon hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the ninth inning to lead Detroit past host Baltimore.

RAYS 4, BLUE JAYS 3 (11) Willy Adames delivered a long single against a five-man infield in the 11th inning, driving in the winning run as Tampa Bay beat visiting Toronto.

WHITE SOX 8, ROYALS 7 Tim Anderson doubled in the go-ahead run in the eighth, lifting host Chicago over Kansas City.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PIRATES 7, REDS 2 Josh Bell tied the Pirates record with his 12th home run in May, and visiting Pittsburgh beat Cincinnati.

PHILLIES 11, CARDINALS 4 Bryce Harper hit his 10th home run and drove in four as host Philadelphia routed St. Louis.

MARLINS 4, GIANTS 2 Jorge Alfaro had a career-high four hits and Miami handed visiting San Francisco its seventh consecutive loss.

NATIONALS 14, BRAVES 4 Anibal Sanchez allowed one hit in six scoreless innings, Howie Kendrick hit a three-run double and Washington beat host Atlanta.

ROCKIES 5, DIAMONDBACKS 4 Jeff Hoffman pitched five solid innings and beat out an infield single to drive in a key run as Colorado beat visiting Arizona.

INTERLEAGUE

YANKEES 7, PADRES 0 DJ LeMahieu and Luke Voit jolted rookie Chris Paddack with home runs as host New York beat San Diego.

CUBS 2, ASTROS 1 Kyle Schwarber and Kris Bryant each homered as visiting Chicago beat Houston.

Wednesday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 11, St. Louis 4

Miami 4, San Francisco 2

Washington 14, Atlanta 4

Colorado 5, Arizona 4

NY Mets at LA Dodgers, (n)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

LA Angels 12, Oakland 7 (11)

Texas 8, Seattle 7

Cleveland 14, Boston 9

Detroit 4, Baltimore 2

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3 (11)

Chicago White Sox 8, Kansas City 7

INTERLEAGUE

NY Yankees 7, San Diego 0

Chicago Cubs 2, Houston 1