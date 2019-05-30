Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Traffic #Gazette200 Restaurant Transitions Listen Digital Replica FAQs Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SEC releases league matchups

by Bob Holt | Today at 2:45 a.m. 0comments

The SEC has released the men’s basketball opponents for the 2019-20 season.

Home games for the University of Arkansas are against Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

Road games for the Razorbacks will be at Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Times, dates and television information for the games will be announced at a later date.

Print Headline: SEC releases league matchups

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT