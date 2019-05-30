State fishing report

CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
BREWER Good Excellent Excellent Good
BISHOP PARK PONDS Good Good Good Fair
CLEAR Good Good -- Good
CONWAY Good Good Good Poor
GREERS FERRY Fair Fair Good Good
HARRIS BRAKE Fair Good Excellent Fair
MAUMELLE Good Fair Poor Fair
NORRELL Good Excellent Good Good
OVERCUP Good Good Poor Good
LAKE PECKERWOOD -- Excellent Excellent Good
PICKTHORNE -- -- -- Fair
SALINE RIVER (BENTON) Excellent Excellent Good Good
SUNSET Good Excellent Fair Good
VALENCIA -- -- -- --
WILLASTEIN -- -- -- --
WINONA Good Good Excellent Good
ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON) Poor Poor Poor Poor
ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK) Poor Poor Poor Poor
ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL) Poor Poor Poor Poor
ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON) Poor Poor Poor Poor
LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER Poor Poor Poor Poor
LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) The Corps of Engineers is running two hydropower units for 12 hours daily. This generation pattern provides small windows of wading opportunities on the upper sections of the river in the mornings, and on the middle and lower sections later. Drift fishing is excellent on all sections. Use sowbugs, emergers, San Juan worms and streamers for fly-fishing. For Trout Magnet fishing, use cotton candy and hot pink bodies on chartreuse jigheads.
NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
BULL SHOALS -- -- -- --
NORFORK Good -- -- Excellent
WHITE RIVER Trout fishing is phenomenal with everything from shrimp and scented egg baits to Blue Foxes to Thomas Buoyant spoons (1/6-ounce and quarter-ounce, red/gold and blue/silver) to Nos. 5 and 7 Rapala Countdowns in rainbow trout and brown trout patterns, and the Trout Magnet purple grub/worms.
NORFORK TAILWATER Wade fishing conditions are excellent. The most productive flies have been small midge patterns such as ruby, root beer and zebra midges. Black or red with silver wire and silver bead are best. Soft hackles like the green butt are working well, too. Egg patterns also have been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small ruby midge (#18) suspended 18 inches below a red fox squirrel and copper (#14). Fishing is better in the morning.
SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
FELSENTHAL -- -- -- --
WHITE OAK -- -- -- --
NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
BEAVER Excellent Excellent Excellent Fair
BEAVER TAILWATER Fishing from a boat is ideal in flowing water. Trout will hit 1/4-ounce jigs in various colors, PowerBaits fished under light terminal tackle and stickbaits.
FAYETTEVILLE -- -- -- --
FORT SMITH -- -- -- --
SEQUOYAH Excellent Good Good Good
NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
CHARLES Excellent Excellent Excellent Excellent
CROWN Good Good Good Fair
WHITE RIVER Fair Poor Poor Fair
SPRING RIVER Fishing is good with olive Woolly Buggers with a bit of flash (size 10), cerise and hot pink San Juan worms (size 10) and Y2Ks (size 10).
SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
COLUMBIA -- -- -- --
MILLWOOD Excellent -- Excellent Poor
GREESON Excellent Good Good Excellent
WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
ATKINS -- -- -- --
BAILEY -- -- -- --
CATHERINE Good Excellent Good Poor
DARDANELLE Poor Poor Poor Poor
DEGRAY Good -- -- Good
HAMILTON -- -- -- --
NIMROD Good Fair Fair Excellent
OUACHITA -- -- -- --
LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER Trout are biting white or brown Rooster Tails around rock structure and sandbars, and on artificial lures that imitate live minnows. Small jigs in gray or white will also work well in the same areas in slack or current situations. Trolling against the current with shallow-running crankbaits imitating shad or crawfish will attract larger trout that seek bigger prey. Bank fishermen should take advantage of slack water periods by presenting trout with nightcrawlers, redworms, waxworks and mealworms fished just off the bottom with a marshmallow floater.
SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL) Poor Poor Poor Poor
ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2) Poor Poor Poor Poor
BEAR CREEK -- -- -- --
CANE CREEK Excellent Excellent Excellent Fair
CHICOT -- -- -- --
MONTICELLO -- -- -- --
STORM CREEK -- -- -- --
