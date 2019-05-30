State Sports Briefs

FOOTBALL

Hogs' season finale moved

Black Friday football is returning to War Memorial Stadium.

Arkansas' regular-season football finale against Missouri has been moved to Friday, Nov. 29, and will be televised by CBS beginning at 1:30 p.m. The game was tentatively scheduled for Nov. 30.

This will be the sixth consecutive season the Razorbacks and Tigers will play on the day after Thanksgiving.

The afternoon CBS slot that day essentially has become reserved for the Razorbacks, who played LSU on Black Friday for several years before the SEC designated Missouri as Arkansas' permanent end-of-season opponent. The Razorbacks have played the regular-season finale on Friday each year since 2011, and 22 of the past 24 seasons.

But a Black Friday game hasn't been played in Little Rock since 2008, when Arkansas scored a last-minute touchdown to upset LSU 31-30.

Arkansas and LSU played in Little Rock nine times between 1994-2010. The series was moved to the Razorbacks' on-campus stadium in Fayetteville in 2012. The 2010 Arkansas-LSU game was played on a Saturday.

Missouri is 4-1 against Arkansas since the teams began playing annually in 2014. The Tigers have won three consecutive games in the series, including 38-0 in November in Columbia, Mo.

This year's game will mark the first between Arkansas and Missouri in Little Rock since 1963. The Razorbacks modified their agreement with War Memorial Stadium last year to include games against Missouri in 2019, 2021 and 2023.

-- Matt Jones

At a glance

ARKANSAS FOOTBALL

SCHEDULE

NOTE Game times and television

broadcasts have not been

announced

DATE OPPONENT

Aug. 31 Portland State

Sept. 7 at Mississippi*

Sept. 14 Colorado State

Sept. 21 San Jose State

Sept. 28 Texas A&M*#

Oct. 12 at Kentucky*

Oct. 19 Auburn*

Oct. 26 at Alabama*

Nov. 2 Mississippi State*

Nov. 9 W. Kentucky

Nov. 23 at LSU*

Nov. 29 Missouri*+

*SEC game

#at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

+at War Memorial Stadium,

Little Rock

SOFTBALL

Storms named All-American

University of Arkansas right-handed pitcher Autumn Storms was named a second-team All-America selection Wednesday by the National Fastpitch Coaches' Association.

Storms, a junior, had career bests in ERA (1.63), victories (20), complete games (15), shutouts (4), walks (29), strikeouts (172) and opponent batting average (.228). She allowed 1.01 walks per seven innings, an Arkansas record, and is second all-time in career walks per seven innings with 1.29.

Storms joined Miranda Dixon as the only Razorbacks to earn All-America honors. Dixon was a third-team selection in 2010. Storms also earned a spot on the NFCA All-South Region first team and was a second team All-SEC selection.

Sports on 05/30/2019