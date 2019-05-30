Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Texas DT names Hogs as finalist, visit possible

by Richard Davenport | Today at 2:09 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE Arkansas coach Chad Morris speaks to members of his offense Saturday, April 6, 2019, during the Razorbacks' spring game in Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. Visit nwadg.com/photos to see more photographs from the game. - Photo by Andy Shupe

Arkansas is a finalist for a Texas defensive tackle and a visit could be coming soon.

Chidozie Nwankwo (6-0, 280) of Richmond (Texas) Foster named a top five of Arkansas, LSU, Houston, Texas Tech and Louisiana-Lafayette on Wednesday.

He explained his reasoning for having the Razorbacks on his list.

“Coach Chad Morris, he’s a really great coach and the fan base,” Nwankwo said. “They’re unbelievable.”

Nwankwo was the Class 5A Texas state wrestling champion as a sophomore in the 285-pound weight division and was runner-up as a junior. He plans to make an official visit to Texas Tech on June 21 and is looking to do the same to Arkansas.

He has been impressive in the weight room with a 385-pound bench press, 585 squat, 305 hang clean and 320 incline.

Nwankwo was named the District 10-5A-I Defensive MVP as a junior. He was unanimous first-team all-district as a sophomore and was a first-team all-district selection as a freshman.

He’s noticed how active the Arkansas fans are online.

“I see how all the fans make you feel like you're already part of what they have going on,” Nwankwo said.

