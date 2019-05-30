Texas League champions
YEAR CHAMPION
2018 Tulsa Drillers
2017 Midland RockHounds
2016 Midland RockHounds
2015 Midland RockHounds
2014 Midland RockHounds
2013 San Antonio Missions
2012 Springfield Cardinals
2011 San Antonio Missions
2010 NW Arkansas Naturals
2009 Midland RockHounds
2008 Arkansas Travelers
2007 San Antonio Missions
2006 Corpus Christi Hooks
2005 Midland RockHounds
2004 Frisco RoughRiders
2003 San Antonio Missions
2002 San Antonio Missions
2001 Arkansas Travelers
2000 Round Rock Express
1999 Wichita Wranglers
1998 Tulsa Drillers
1997 San Antonio Missions
1996 Jackson Generals
1995 Shreveport Captains
1994 El Paso Diablos
1993 Jackson Generals
1992 Wichita Wranglers
1991 Shereveport Captains
1990 Shreveport Captains
1989 Arkansas Travelers
1988 Tulsa Drillers
1987 Wichita Pilots
1986 El Paso Diablos
1985 Jackson Mets
1984 Jackson Mets
1983 Beaumont Golden Gators
1982 Tulsa Drillers
1981 Jackson Mets
1980 Arkansas Travelers
1979 Arkansas Travelers
1978 El Paso Diablos
1977 Arkansas Travelers
1976 Amarillo Gold Sox
1975 Midland Cubs
Lafayette Drillers
1974 Victoria Toros
1973 Memphis Blues
1972 El Paso Dodgers
1971 Arkansas Travelers
1970 Albuquerque Dodgers
1969 Memphis Blues
1968 El Paso Sun Kings
1967 Albuquerque Dodgers
1966 Arkansas Travelers
1965 Albuquerque Dodgers
1964 San Antonio Bullets
1963 San Antonio Bullets
Tulsa Oilers
1962 El Pson Sun Kings
Tulsa Oilers
1961 Amarillo Gold Sox
San Antonio Missions
1960 Rio Grande Valley Giants
Tulsa Oilers
1959 Victoria Rosebuds
Austin Senators
1958 Fort Worth Cats
Corpus Christi Giants
1957 Dallas Eagels
Houston Buffaloes
1956 Houston Buffaloes
1955 Dallas Eagles
Shreveport Sports
1954 Shreveport Sports
Houston Buffaloes
1953 Dallas Eagles
1952 Dallas Eagles
Shreveport Sports
1951 Houston Buffaloes
1950 San Antonio Missions
1949 Tulsa Oilers
1948 Fort Worth Cats
1947 Houston Buffaloes
1946 Dallas Rebels
1945 Not in operation
1944 Not in operation
1943 Not in operation
1942 Shreveport Sports
1941 Dallas Rebels
1940 Houston Buffaloes
1939 Fort Worth Cats
1938 Beaumont Exporters
1937 Fort Worth Cats
1936 Tulsa Oilers
1935 Oklahoma City Indians
1934 Galveston Buccaneers
1933 San Antonio Missions
1932 Beaumont Exporters
1931 Houston Buffaloes
1930 Fort Worth Panthers
1929 Dallas Steers
1928 Houston Buffaloes
1927 Wichita Falls Spudders
1926 Dallas Steers
1925 Fort Worth Panthers
1924 Fort Worth Panthers
1923 Fort Worth Panthers
1922 Fort Worth Panthers
1921 Fort Worth Panthers
1920 Fort Worth Panthers
1919 Shreveport Gassers
1918 Dallas Submarines
1917 Dallas Submarines
1916 Waco Navigators
1915 Waco Navigators
1914 Waco Navigators
Houston Buffaloes
1913 Houston Buffaloes
1912 Houston Buffaloes
1911 Austin Senators
1910 Dallas Giants
Houston Buffaloes
1909 Houston Buffaloes
1908 San Antonio Bronchos
1907 Austin Senators
1906 Cleburne Railroaders
1905 Fort Worth Panthers
1904 Corsicana Oil Citys
1903 Dallas Giants
1902 Corsicana Oil Citys
1901 Not in operation
1900 Not in operation
1899 Galveston Sand Crabs
1898 Dallas Colts
1897 Galveston Sand Crabs
San Antonio Missionaries
1896 Houston Buffaloes
1895 Fort Worth Panthers
1894 Not in operation
1893 Not in opeation
1892 Houston Mudcats
1891 Not in operation
1890 Galveston Sand Crabs
1889 Houston Mudcats
1888 Dallas Hams
Texas League champions
