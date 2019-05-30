Sections
Texas League champions

Today at 2:49 a.m.

YEAR CHAMPION

2018 Tulsa Drillers

2017 Midland RockHounds

2016 Midland RockHounds

2015 Midland RockHounds

2014 Midland RockHounds

2013 San Antonio Missions

2012 Springfield Cardinals

2011 San Antonio Missions

2010 NW Arkansas Naturals

2009 Midland RockHounds

2008 Arkansas Travelers

2007 San Antonio Missions

2006 Corpus Christi Hooks

2005 Midland RockHounds

2004 Frisco RoughRiders

2003 San Antonio Missions

2002 San Antonio Missions

2001 Arkansas Travelers

2000 Round Rock Express

1999 Wichita Wranglers

1998 Tulsa Drillers

1997 San Antonio Missions

1996 Jackson Generals

1995 Shreveport Captains

1994 El Paso Diablos

1993 Jackson Generals

1992 Wichita Wranglers

1991 Shereveport Captains

1990 Shreveport Captains

1989 Arkansas Travelers

1988 Tulsa Drillers

1987 Wichita Pilots

1986 El Paso Diablos

1985 Jackson Mets

1984 Jackson Mets

1983 Beaumont Golden Gators

1982 Tulsa Drillers

1981 Jackson Mets

1980 Arkansas Travelers

1979 Arkansas Travelers

1978 El Paso Diablos

1977 Arkansas Travelers

1976 Amarillo Gold Sox

1975 Midland Cubs

Lafayette Drillers

1974 Victoria Toros

1973 Memphis Blues

1972 El Paso Dodgers

1971 Arkansas Travelers

1970 Albuquerque Dodgers

1969 Memphis Blues

1968 El Paso Sun Kings

1967 Albuquerque Dodgers

1966 Arkansas Travelers

1965 Albuquerque Dodgers

1964 San Antonio Bullets

1963 San Antonio Bullets

Tulsa Oilers

1962 El Pson Sun Kings

Tulsa Oilers

1961 Amarillo Gold Sox

San Antonio Missions

1960 Rio Grande Valley Giants

Tulsa Oilers

1959 Victoria Rosebuds

Austin Senators

1958 Fort Worth Cats

Corpus Christi Giants

1957 Dallas Eagels

Houston Buffaloes

1956 Houston Buffaloes

1955 Dallas Eagles

Shreveport Sports

1954 Shreveport Sports

Houston Buffaloes

1953 Dallas Eagles

1952 Dallas Eagles

Shreveport Sports

1951 Houston Buffaloes

1950 San Antonio Missions

1949 Tulsa Oilers

1948 Fort Worth Cats

1947 Houston Buffaloes

1946 Dallas Rebels

1945 Not in operation

1944 Not in operation

1943 Not in operation

1942 Shreveport Sports

1941 Dallas Rebels

1940 Houston Buffaloes

1939 Fort Worth Cats

1938 Beaumont Exporters

1937 Fort Worth Cats

1936 Tulsa Oilers

1935 Oklahoma City Indians

1934 Galveston Buccaneers

1933 San Antonio Missions

1932 Beaumont Exporters

1931 Houston Buffaloes

1930 Fort Worth Panthers

1929 Dallas Steers

1928 Houston Buffaloes

1927 Wichita Falls Spudders

1926 Dallas Steers

1925 Fort Worth Panthers

1924 Fort Worth Panthers

1923 Fort Worth Panthers

1922 Fort Worth Panthers

1921 Fort Worth Panthers

1920 Fort Worth Panthers

1919 Shreveport Gassers

1918 Dallas Submarines

1917 Dallas Submarines

1916 Waco Navigators

1915 Waco Navigators

1914 Waco Navigators

Houston Buffaloes

1913 Houston Buffaloes

1912 Houston Buffaloes

1911 Austin Senators

1910 Dallas Giants

Houston Buffaloes

1909 Houston Buffaloes

1908 San Antonio Bronchos

1907 Austin Senators

1906 Cleburne Railroaders

1905 Fort Worth Panthers

1904 Corsicana Oil Citys

1903 Dallas Giants

1902 Corsicana Oil Citys

1901 Not in operation

1900 Not in operation

1899 Galveston Sand Crabs

1898 Dallas Colts

1897 Galveston Sand Crabs

San Antonio Missionaries

1896 Houston Buffaloes

1895 Fort Worth Panthers

1894 Not in operation

1893 Not in opeation

1892 Houston Mudcats

1891 Not in operation

1890 Galveston Sand Crabs

1889 Houston Mudcats

1888 Dallas Hams

Sports on 05/30/2019

Print Headline: Texas League champions

