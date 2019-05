This week's professional golf events

PGA TOUR

EVENT Memorial

SITE Dublin, Ohio

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Muirfield Village GC (Par 72, 7,392 yards)

PURSE $9.1 million

WINNER'S SHARE $1,638,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Bryson DeChambeau

ARKANSANS ENTERED Austin Cook, David Lingmerth, Andrew Landry

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday, 1:30-5:30 p.m.; Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-1:45 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-1:15 p.m. CBS, Saturday, 2-5 p.m.; Sunday, 1:30-5 p.m.

EUROPEAN TOUR

EVENT Belgian Knockout

SITE Antwerp, Belgium

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Rinkven International GC (Par 71, 6,924 yards)

PURSE $1.12 million

WINNER'S SHARE $186,559

DEFENDING CHAMPION Adrian Oategui

ARKANSANS ENTERED None

TV Golf Channel, today, 5-7 a.m., 9 a.m.-noon; Friday, 5-7 a.m., 9-10:30 a.m.; Saturday, 6-10:30 a.m.; Sunday, 5:30-10:30 a.m.

USGA

EVENT U.S. Women's Open

SITE Charleston, S.C.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Country Club of Charleston (Par 71, 6,535 yards)

PURSE $5.5 million

WINNER'S SHARE $1 million

DEFENDING CHAMPION Ariya Jutanugarn

ARKANSANS ENTERED Stacy Lewis, Maria Fassi, Gaby Lopez

TV Fox Sports 1, today-Friday, 1:30-6:30 p.m.; Fox, Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.

WEB.COM TOUR

EVENT Rex Hospital Open

SITE Raleigh, N.C.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE The Country Club at Wakefield Plantation (Par 71, 7,257 yards)

PURSE $650,000

WINNER'S SHARE $117,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Joey Garber

ARKANSANS ENTERED Tag Ridings, Sebastian Cappelen, Matt Atkins, Nicolas Echavarria, Ethan Tracy

TV None

CHAMPIONS TOUR

EVENT Principal Charity Classic

SITE Des Moines, Iowa

SCHEDULE Friday-Sunday

COURSE Wakonda Club (Par 72, 6,831 yards)

PURSE $1.85 million

WINNER'S SHARE $277,500

DEFENDING CHAMPION Tom Lehman

ARKANSANS ENTERED Glen Day, Ken Duke, John Daly

TV Golf Channel, Friday, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; Saturday, 2-5:30 p.m.; Sunday, 1:30-4 p.m.

Sports on 05/30/2019