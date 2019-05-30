Sections
TONIGHT: KATV to air interview with Democrat-Gazette publisher about paper's shift to digital

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 11:18 a.m. 5comments

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette publisher Walter Hussman speaks about the newspaper's push to convert its print subscribers to digital in an interview set to air Thursday night on KATV.

Hussman, who is also the chairman of WEHCO Media, Inc., sat down with KATV anchor Chris May as part of a piece scheduled to air at 10 p.m. on the Little Rock-based station.

Hussman earlier this month announced the newspaper is seeking to convert print subscribers to digital by the end of the year in all 63 counties where the Democrat-Gazette has traditionally been circulated.

Hussman is providing Apple iPads to subscribers so they can read a replica of the newspaper online. He's said he's prepared to spend $12 million on the tablet computers, which retail for $329 each before tax. More than 10,000 have been distributed so far.

Hussman has said he needs to convert 70% of subscribers from print to digital to make his plan profitable. Since February, digital subscriptions have included the delivery of a Sunday print edition.

"It may not work," Hussman said in a previous interview. "It's a risk, but it's a risk we're willing to take. We want to remain a viable journalistic enterprise in Arkansas and we don't see any other way to do it."

A list of answers to frequently asked questions about the digital conversion is available here.

Comments

  • RBear
    May 30, 2019 at 12:43 p.m.

    "Hussman has said he needs to convert 70% of subscribers from print to digital to make his plan profitable. Since February, digital subscriptions have included the delivery of a Sunday print edition." That right there tells me Hussman hasn't thought this through and is basing it on a flawed model from a few test markets that aren't representative of the city.
    ...
    Digital price point at which I'll continue is $15/month, equal to other digital only subscriptions across the nation. Otherwise, I'll leave and contribute that $15/month to KUAR or I'll subscribe to the Arkansas Business Journal.
  • GeneralMac
    May 30, 2019 at 1:11 p.m.

    I am at $17 per month.

    My computer, my internet bill

    I don't need/want your IPad.

    Raise my subscription and I'm gone.
  • LR1955
    May 30, 2019 at 1:51 p.m.

    You 2 above don’t say what your getting for your dollars.
    The renewal notice sitting on my desk is $19.95/mo for 7 days electronic version & Sunday hard paper copy, which I’ve been paying for about a year. Doesn’t matter is I sign up for 3mo, 6mo, a year Before that I would get a phone call from an area manager with a price cut offer. I have been reading it with my personal computer or smart phone.

  • GeneralMac
    May 30, 2019 at 2:30 p.m.

    For $17 a month I get digital access .

    NO physical Sunday paper because delivery where I live was discontinued about a year ago.
  • GeneralMac
    May 30, 2019 at 2:34 p.m.

    I had to go w/o access for about 4 months before I got the $17 offer.

    I kept repeatedly telling them.........." no way will I pay FULL subscription price for digital access"

    This IPad offer is very old news to us that had delivery dropped about a year ago.

    We have been hounded to accept their IPad for about a year now.
