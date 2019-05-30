TONIGHT: KATV to air interview with Democrat-Gazette publisher about paper's shift to digital

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette publisher Walter Hussman speaks about the newspaper's push to convert its print subscribers to digital in an interview set to air Thursday night on KATV.

Hussman, who is also the chairman of WEHCO Media, Inc., sat down with KATV anchor Chris May as part of a piece scheduled to air at 10 p.m. on the Little Rock-based station.

Hussman earlier this month announced the newspaper is seeking to convert print subscribers to digital by the end of the year in all 63 counties where the Democrat-Gazette has traditionally been circulated.

Hussman is providing Apple iPads to subscribers so they can read a replica of the newspaper online. He's said he's prepared to spend $12 million on the tablet computers, which retail for $329 each before tax. More than 10,000 have been distributed so far.

Hussman has said he needs to convert 70% of subscribers from print to digital to make his plan profitable. Since February, digital subscriptions have included the delivery of a Sunday print edition.

"It may not work," Hussman said in a previous interview. "It's a risk, but it's a risk we're willing to take. We want to remain a viable journalistic enterprise in Arkansas and we don't see any other way to do it."

A list of answers to frequently asked questions about the digital conversion is available here.