TSA now allows hemp, CBD products in luggage

A baggage handler waits for luggage to arrive for sorting earlier this year at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Va. The Transportation Security Administration has changed its cannabis policy for airline passengers.

In an update to its website's "What Can I Bring?" section, the Transportation Security Administration clarified that Food and Drug Administration-approved hemp products such as certain CBD medications are now allowed in both carry-on and checked bags.

The clarified language was posted Sunday.

In the past, the agency did not differentiate between marijuana and other hemp derivatives and warned that cannabis products wouldn't be allowed in carry-on bags or checked luggage.

Marijuana Moment, a marijuana policy blog, first reported the update.

The $867 billion 2018 federal Farm Bill classified hemp as an agricultural commodity and took it off the federal controlled substances list. Hemp, a form of the cannabis plant, contains only trace amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol -- the naturally occurring component in marijuana that produces a high. Cannabinoid oil, or CBD, can be extracted and processed from the hemp plant to be used for medicinal purposes.

The FDA has approved certain hemp and CBD products. But in some states, such as Florida, sale of those products is not legal. The state recently passed a bill to authorize a hemp program, but the governor still has to sign it.

Possession of marijuana and some other cannabis products is still illegal under federal law, and Transportation Security Administration officers will still be required to report any suspected possession violations, an agency spokesman said. If any illegal substances are found during the routine security screening, the agency refers the matter to local law enforcement authorities.

The agency confirmed that its officers were being briefed on the change, which came about after the FDA approved a cannabis-derived seizure medication called Epidiolex.

"TSA was made aware of an FDA-approved drug that contains CBD oil for children who experience seizures from pediatric epilepsy," the agency spokesman wrote in an email. "To avoid confusion as to whether families can travel with this drug, TSA immediately updated TSA.gov once we became aware of the issue."

In Florida, some airports said the rule change would not change the way they operate, while others were not aware any policies were altered at all.

Tampa International Airport spokesman Emily Nipps said in an email that because the rule change only applies to Transportation Security Administration operations, it will not "affect or change our airport operations." The airport will continue to follow state law, which maintains that medical marijuana cannot be consumed on public transportation, in a public place or on an aircraft, she said.

"We continue to follow state laws regarding medical marijuana and CBD products," she wrote.

Miami-Dade Aviation Department spokesman Greg Chin wrote in an email that the department was not aware of any briefing or updated rule until a reporter called.

It's not clear how agents will determine the difference. But while agents screen for potential threats to planes and passengers, they do not search for marijuana or other illegal drugs.

Information for this article was contributed by Colleen Long of The Associated Press.

Business on 05/30/2019