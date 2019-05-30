Twister threat hanging around

DAYTON, Ohio -- People from Kansas to Pennsylvania picked up the pieces from a swarm of tornadoes and faced more twisters Wednesday during a record-breaking stretch of violent weather.

North Texas remained under a tornado watch until the evening, while the National Weather Service issued a flash-flood warning along the Oklahoma-Arkansas line as strong thunderstorms delivered a new round of rain to eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas, where the Arkansas River is expected to crest at historic levels.

In the east, multiple tornado warnings were issued for New Jersey and Pennsylvania. At least three tornadoes were confirmed Tuesday in Pennsylvania.

In Kansas, the National Weather Service was still assessing the strength of a twister that injured at least 15 people Tuesday, three of them seriously, and damaged homes, trees and power lines in Douglas and Leavenworth counties in eastern Kansas.

Tuesday marked the 12th-straight day that at least eight tornadoes were reported to the National Weather Service. The previous record for consecutive days with that many tornadoes was an 11-day stretch in 1980. The weather service website showed at least 27 reports of tornadoes Tuesday, most in Kansas and Missouri but also in Pennsylvania and Illinois.

In Ohio, tens of thousands of residents were without power or water Wednesday in the aftermath of at least eight tornadoes that spun across the state Monday. One person was killed and more than 140 injured.

At least 60,000 people lacked water service in the Dayton area, where ice and water distribution centers were set up. A utility company said power had been returned to some 35,000 customers Wednesday, but tens of thousands still were awaiting restoration.

Gov. Mike DeWine declared an emergency in three hard-hit counties, allowing the state to bypass purchasing requirements to speed up delivery of essentials like water and generators.

"We get our share," DeWine told President Donald Trump on Tuesday, responding to the president's remark in a personal call in which Trump said that he didn't think of Ohio when he thought of tornadoes.

"Whatever we have to do, we'll do," Trump told the governor. "We'll take good care of you."

Winds from tornadoes weren't the only problem across the Midwest and South. Several water rescues were reported in northern Missouri. Hannibal, Mo., officials were just beginning to assess damage Wednesday, hours after torrential rain proved too much for the storm sewers, causing a break that resulted in water damage to buildings in the historic downtown area.

The weather service has received 934 tornado reports so far this year, up from the yearly average of 743 observed tornadoes. More than 500 of those reports came in the past 30 days. The actual number is likely lower, however, because some of the reports probably come from different witnesses who spotted the same twister.

The U.S. has experienced a lull in the number of tornadoes since 2012, with tornado counts tracking at or below average each year and meteorologists still working to figure out why. Patrick Marsh, warning coordination meteorologist for the federal Storm Prediction Center, said this month's uptick is rare, but the country saw similar increases in 2003, 2004, 2008 and 2011 that were highly unusual at the time.

He said his agency is trying to determine why the country is seeing another surge in tornadoes after the quiet spell but doesn't have enough data to confirm whether climate change or other forces played a role. Scientists say climate change is responsible for more intense and more frequent extreme weather such as storms, droughts, floods and fires, but without extensive study they cannot directly link a single weather event to the changing climate.

"From our point of view, there's nothing we can definitively say as to why we're in this current pattern," Marsh said. "I know people want to make the jump to climate change, but tornadoes are rare in the grand scheme of things, and you need a really, really long data set [to draw any conclusions]."

The recent surge in tornado activity over the past two weeks was driven by high pressure over the Southeast and a trough of unusual cold over the Rockies that forced warm, moist air into the central U.S., sparking repeated severe thunderstorms and periodic tornadoes.

"Neither one of these large systems --the high over the Southeast or the trough over the Rockies-- are showing signs of moving," Marsh said. "It's a little unusual for them to be so entrenched this late in the season."

Information for this article was contributed by Jim Salter, John Hanna, Julie Wright, Dan Sewell, Andrew Welsh-Huggins, Rick Callahan and Grant Schulte of The Associated Press.

Photo by AP/JOHN MINCHILLO

Residents walk in a tornado-damaged neighborhood Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio.

