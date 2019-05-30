UA assistants combine to make $810K

FAYETTEVILLE -- The first assistant coaching staff for new University of Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman will be paid slightly more annually than the final staff under former Razorbacks coach Mike Anderson.

Chris Crutchfield, Corey Williams and Clay Moser will make a combined $810,000 before bonuses each year, according to documents obtained by WholeHogSports.

Crutchfield, who was hired away from Oklahoma and holds the title of associate head coach, will be paid $360,000 per year and signed a two-year contract through April 30, 2021.

Williams will be paid $250,000 annually, and Moser will be paid $200,000. Both are on 12-month renewable contracts, consistent with most UA employees and the same as all three assistant coaches on the 2018-19 staff.

Melvin Watkins, T.J. Cleveland and Scotty Thurman were paid a combined $808,411 from the university before bonuses in 2018-19, according to records. Watkins also was paid a $35,000 annual stipend by the Razorback Foundation.

None of Musselman's assistant coaches have a personal services contract with the Razorback Foundation, which compensates a coach for various services, namely speaking engagements at Razorback Club events.

In addition to their annual salaries, Crutchfield, Williams and Moser have $6,000 annual car allowances. Their contracts come with complimentary season tickets to all UA sporting events, and their choice of a golf or athletic club membership.

Crutchfield is the only one of the three coaches who has signed a full contract; the others signed offer letters that act as binding employment agreements until a full contract is available to be signed.

According to Crutchfield's contract, he has potential bonuses that would equal one month's salary for an SEC championship or berth in the NCAA Tournament; 11/2 months for a Sweet 16 appearance; two months for a Final Four appearance; and three months for an NCAA championship. Postseason bonuses cannot accumulate.

Crutchfield's contract also includes a noncompete clause that prohibits him from accepting other assistant coaching positions within the SEC as long as he is employed by the Razorbacks. A university spokesman said Moser and Williams will not be subject to noncompete clauses.

Musselman will be paid $2.5 million annually before bonuses, according to his offer letter signed in April. Musselman's five-year agreement includes automatic pay raises for postseason achievements.

Former head coach Mike Anderson's base pay was $2.55 million in his final year.

