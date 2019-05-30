Wednesday's Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES -- Optioned RHP Evan Phillips to Norfolk (IL). Sent DH Mark Trumbo to Bowie (EL) for a rehab assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX -- Placed 1B Mitch Moreland on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sunday. Optioned RHP Travis Lakins to Pawtucket (IL). Recalled RHP Colten Brewer and LHP Josh Taylor from Pawtucket.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX -- Optioned RHP Carson Fulmer to Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS -- Optioned LHP Josh Smith to Columbus (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Zach Plesac from Columbus.

DETROIT TIGERS -- Placed 2B Josh Harrison on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Victor Reyes from Toledo (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS -- Placed SS Carlos Correa on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Myles Straw from Round Rock (PCL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS -- Recalled RHP Ben Lively from Omaha (PCL). Sent 1B Lucas Duda to Omaha for a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS -- Optioned RHP Nick Tropeano to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled RHP Jake Jewell from Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS -- Sent C Mitch Garver to Pensacola (SL) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES -- Reinstated LHP James Paxton from the 10-day IL. Sent SS Didi Gregorius to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL) for a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS -- Placed INF J.P. Crawford on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Dylan Moore from Tacoma (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS -- Sent C Mike Zunino to Charlotte (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS -- Optioned LHP Kyle Bird to Nashville (PCL). Recalled OF Zack Granite from Nashville.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS -- Reinstated RHP Elvis Luciano from the bereavement list. Placed RHP Jacob Waguespack on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 28.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS -- Optioned RHP Jimmie Sherfy to Reno (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Stefan Crichton from Reno.

ATLANTA BRAVES -- Reinstated OF Matt Joyce from the bereavement list.

CHICAGO CUBS -- Sent RHP Pedro Strop to Iowa (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS -- Returned LHP Cody Reed to Louisville (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS -- Sent C Manny Pina to Wisconsin (MWL) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS -- Assigned OF Rajai Davis outright to Syracuse (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES -- Optioned RHP Mitch Keller to Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS -- Optioned OF Lane Thomas to Memphis (PCL). Recalled LHP Génesis Cabrera from Memphis.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS -- Placed RHP Nick Vincent on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Williams Jerez from Sacramento (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS -- Optioned RHP James Bourque to Fresno (PCL). Reinstated RHP Aníbal Sánchez from the 10-day IL.

American Association

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES -- Signed LHP Ryan Johnson.

Atlantic League

YORK REVOLUTION -- Signed RHP Josh Glick.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS -- Released LB James Folston Jr. Claimed LB Pita Taumoepenu off waivers.

CAROLINA PANTHERS -- Placed G Landon Turner on waived/non-football illness list. Signed G Kofi Amichia.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS -- Waived DL Stevie Tu'ikolovatu. Signed WR Xavier Ubosi.

TENNESSEE TITANS -- Agreed to terms with DL Frank Herron.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS -- Signed LB Montez Sweat.

HOCKEY

NHL

EDMONTON OILERS -- Signed LW Joe Gambardella to a two-year contract extension.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS -- Signed D Jarred Tinordi to a two-year, two-way contract.

SAN JOSE SHARKS -- Named Bob Boughner assistant coach.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ORLANDO CITY -- Named Marcelo Neveleff academy director.

USL Championship

USL -- Suspended Swope Park D Jerome Ngom Mbekeli, North Carolina F Donovan Ewolo, Pittsburgh D Joe Greenspan, Austin D Fabien Garcia, Bethlehem F Faris and D Ben Ofeimu, Louisville M Napo Matsoso, El Paso D James Kiffe and OKC M Rafael Garcia one game.

COLLEGE

CREIGHTON -- Senior G Davion Mintz withdrew from the NBA draft.

DUKE -- Senior F Javin DeLaurier withdrew from the NBA draft.

FLORIDA -- Sophomore G Andrew Nembhard withdrew from the NBA draft.

GONZAGA -- Senior F Killian Tillie and sophomore F Filip Petrusev withdrew from the NBA draft.

IDAHO -- Placed men's basketball coach Don Verlin on administrative leave.

MARYLAND -- Senior G Anthony Cowan Jr. withdrew from the NBA draft.

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Named Stan Holt men's basketball coach.

OREGON -- Mutually agreed with baseball coach George Horton not to exercise his one-year contract option for the 2020 season.

Sports on 05/30/2019