Arkansas woman accused of fatally running over her father outside home

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police on Monday arrested a 35-year-old woman accused of running over her father with a car during an argument at her residence.

Afton Kay Bell faces a charge of first-degree murder.

Police received a 911 call of a disturbance at 58 S. Woodsprings Drive at 6:39 p.m. Monday, according to a Police Department news release. A caller said a woman had driven over a man with a white Honda Accord, and the man was bleeding from his ears.

Bell and her father, Jimmy Releford, 54, had been physically fighting at the home, according to the police report. Police said Releford walked into the yard and sat down in a chair near a barbecue grill.

Bell and another person got into Bell's car, and Releford told the person to get out of the car, according to police. After the person got out of the car, Bell accelerated from the roadway, over the curb and into the yard, driving over Releford, police said.

Witnesses said Bell also tried to back over him, but someone got her to stop, according to the report. One witness said Bell got out of the car, went around to the side Releford was trapped under and yelled at him, police said.

Releford was pronounced dead at Washington Regional Medical Center, police said.

