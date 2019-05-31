2 inmates who escaped county jail in Little Rock arrested in New Mexico, officials say

Authorities in New Mexico arrested two men who reportedly broke out of the Pulaski County jail in Little Rock this week after tearing through a bathroom ceiling and fleeing, officials said.

The Pulaski County sheriff’s office said U.S. Marshals arrested Jason Michael Brown, 31, and Geronimo Espericueta, 47, Friday afternoon.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Cody Burk said details of their arrest, including where it happened, weren't immediately available. U.S. Marshals had been searching for the men since their escape.

Officials said the men broke a lock on a hatch, tore through a ceiling and fled the area by jumping off the roof of the older jail building along Roosevelt Road.

Brown was booked into the jail on robbery, burglary and theft charges on April 30. Espericueta had been held since March 27 on drug charges.

The men apparently broke a lock off a hatch and tore a hole into the ceiling to get to the jail's roof.

Authorities said Brown has a history of escaping from jail.

Records show he broke out of the Craighead County jail in 2011 along with two other inmates. U.S. Marshals arrested him in a Florida mobile home park outside of Tampa.

Burk said he wasn’t sure when the men would be brought back to Arkansas.