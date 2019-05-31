Sections
Amtrak temporarily suspended between Missouri and Texas

by The Associated Press | Today at 11:16 a.m. 2comments

ST. LOUIS — Amtrak says flooding is forcing it to suspend service between St. Louis and Fort Worth, Texas, until June 7.

Amtrak officials said in a news release Friday that flooding has diverted freight train traffic onto tracks used by the passenger train service.

Service between Chicago and St. Louis and between San Antonio and Fort Worth will continue as usual.

No substitute transportation is available other than the scheduled Trinity Railway Express commuter train service between Fort Worth and Dallas, which is ticketed separately.

Some tickets are available for those willing to travel alternate routes between Illinois or Missouri and Texas using the Amtrak Southwest Chief and the Amtrak Heartland Flyer.

Comments

  • GeneralMac
    May 31, 2019 at 11:31 a.m.

    (first paragraph)......."unit" ?

    Did they mean "until "?

    Not smart to lay off proof readers to save money.
  • GeneralMac
    May 31, 2019 at 11:35 a.m.

    (2nd paragraph)........isn't AMTRAK running on freight train tracks now ?

    Perhaps "more" should have been inserted between " diverted" and "freight "
