Hutchinson sets special election for House seat

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has set an Aug. 6 special primary election to choose nominees for the vacant House seat from which House Minority Leader Charles Blake resigned, effective May 17, to become Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.'s chief of staff.

The Republican governor scheduled the primary runoff election, if needed, for House District 36 on Sept. 3, and the special election for Nov. 5 under a proclamation that he signed Wednesday. The proclamation was filed late Wednesday, said Hutchinson spokesman J.R. Davis.

The filing period for party candidates with the secretary of state's office will begin at noon Monday and end at noon June 7, based on the governor's proclamation.

Independent and write-in candidates for the special election are required to submit their paperwork no later than noon June 7. Independent candidates may circulate their petitions to gather signatures of registered voters from Thursday of this week through June 7.

Blake, a Democrat from Little Rock, represented House District 36 from 2015 until May 17. The district includes part of downtown and the city's southeast.

Little Rock Democrats Darrell Stephens, Roderick Talley and Philip Hood said Thursday that they intend to seek the House seat.

Stephens, 45, said his family owns Don Stephens Truck and Construction Co., and he owns the Stephens Solutions employment service. He challenged Blake in the Democratic primary in May 2018 and lost 1,670-1,036.

Talley, 31, is a barber.

Hood, 48, served on the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission from 2007 through January of this year. He is a clerk at the commission.

Asked whether he expects to have a Republican candidate for the House seat, state Republican Party Chairman Doyle Webb replied in an email, "Waiting to see if a candidate files."

With the District 36 seat vacant, the Arkansas House now has 76 Republicans and 23 Democrats. The Senate has 26 Republicans and nine Democrats.

A Section on 05/31/2019