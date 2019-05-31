Justices throw out whistleblower suit, rule in favor of state treasurer

The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a whistleblower lawsuit filed against state Treasurer Dennis Milligan by former employee David Singer.

In a 5-2 ruling, the state's high court reversed Pulaski County Circuit Judge Chris Piazza's denial of Milligan's motion to dismiss a claim under the Arkansas Whistle-Blower Act.

"Because the claim is barred by the state's sovereign immunity, we reverse the order denying the motion to dismiss and dismiss the complaint," wrote Justice Robin Wynne, who wrote the majority opinion for the state Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Dan Kemp and Justices Courtney Goodson, Shawn Womack and Rhonda Wood sided with Wynne. Justices Karen Baker and Josephine Linker Hart dissented.

Milligan said Thursday in a written statement that the "Supreme Court's ruling today validates our argument that we've asserted all along, that the claims made by the former employee who filed the lawsuit have no merit."

"We're eager to move away from the stain that this lawsuit has placed on the office of the Treasurer of State, and are hopeful that we can move forward and continue producing some of the highest investment returns that Arkansas has seen in a decade," said Milligan, a Republican from Benton who has been treasurer since January 2015. He was re-elected in November to a second four-year term.

Singer's attorney, Luther Sutter, said in a written statement that this "is yet another example of an antiquated doctrine based on the belief the King can do no wrong."

"Unfortunately, the working people are screwed again," said Sutter.

Thus far, the Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard PLLC law firm has been paid $403,494.13 by the treasurer's office to represent the treasurer, Milligan spokesman Stacy Peterson said in a response to a question from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

In July 2015, Republican Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's office said a "conflict of interest" forced her staff to stop representing Milligan and his then-chief of staff, Jim Harris, in a defamation lawsuit filed by Singer. That prompted the hiring of the Mitchell firm.

The treasurer's office payments to the law firm prompted Sutter to opine that the "lawsuit could have been settled for half of the amount the Treasurer spent."

But Peterson countered that "[w]e did attempt at first to mediate the case with an independent arbitrator, but the plaintiff refused to settle."

Singer worked as the assistant for legislative affairs and communications in the treasurer's office before his termination in April 2015, according to the state Supreme Court.

Singer responded to his termination with a defamation, discrimination and wrongful-firing lawsuit, but a federal jury rejected the allegations against Milligan in February 2017. Other claims were dismissed by the federal judge ahead of the trial.

Singer's state court lawsuit claimed that he was subject to deliberate harassment before being fired in retaliation for repeatedly complaining about the treasurer's office misusing taxpayer money and violations of campaign-finance law to Milligan and his management team of Harris, Grant Wallace and Jason Brady.

Singer sought lost wages, front pay or reinstatement, and attorney's fees and costs in his lawsuit.

Milligan filed a motion to dismiss Singer's complaint, contending it was barred by the state's sovereign immunity and that the lawsuit failed to state a claim for relief.

However, Piazza ruled Singer's complaint was not barred by sovereign immunity and he denied the motion to dismiss, leading to Milligan's appeal of his ruling.

Article 5, Section 20 of the Arkansas Constitution provides that the "State of Arkansas shall never be made defendant in any of her courts," Wynne wrote in the court's majority opinion that reversed Piazza's ruling.

He said the state Supreme Court considered a motion to dismiss on grounds of sovereign immunity in a lawsuit under the Arkansas Whistle-Blower Act in Arkansas Community Correction v. Barnes in 2018.

In that case, the plaintiff filed suit claiming a violation of the whistleblower law. Arkansas Community Correction moved to dismiss the suit, contending it was barred by the state's sovereign immunity. But the motion was dismissed by a lower court. The state Supreme Court reversed the lower court order and dismissed the complaint, holding that the purported legislative waiver of the state's sovereign immunity in the whistleblower act is unconstitutional under its ruling in Board of Trustees v. Andrews in 2018, Wynne said.

"(N)one of Singer's arguments against the application of the holding in Andrews, and by extension Barnes, have merit," Wynne wrote.

In her dissent, Hart wrote that Article 5, Section 20 "cannot be construed to deny any of the rights guaranteed by Article 2 without a constitutional amendment, so permitting."

"A clear reading of Andrews shows the majority opinion cannot possibly comport with our founding people's instruction to their State government in article 2, section 29: 'We declare that everything in this article excepted out of the general powers of the government; and shall forever remain inviolate [.]' The majority continues to refuse to address this issue," she wrote.

Baker wrote that she dissents for the reasons that she cited in her dissent in Arkansas Community Correction v. Barnes.

