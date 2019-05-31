Sections
Breaking: Levee in Yell County fails overnight; flash flood warning issued
Levee in Yell County fails overnight; flash flood warning issued

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 6:15 a.m. | Updated May 31, 2019 at 6:25 a.m. 1comment
story.lead_photo.caption The area in green is under a flash flood warning until 9 a.m. after a levee break in Yell County.

A levee on the Arkansas River in Yell County failed overnight, officials confirmed.

The National Weather Service issued a flash food warning for the areas surrounding a "major failure" at Holla Bend, which is southeast of Dardanelle.

The warning, which urged residents to prepare for "rapidly rising water," continues through 9 a.m.

Officials in Yell County said the levee began leaking on Thursday evening. It wasn't clear precisely when it failed.

National Weather Service data showed a dip in the water level at Dardanelle, likely due to the breach.

The levee breached because of ongoing flooding along the Arkansas River, which began in Oklahoma.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

