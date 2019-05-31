Levee in Yell County fails overnight; flash flood warning issued

The area in green is under a flash flood warning until 9 a.m. after a levee break in Yell County.

A levee on the Arkansas River in Yell County failed overnight, officials confirmed.

The National Weather Service issued a flash food warning for the areas surrounding a "major failure" at Holla Bend, which is southeast of Dardanelle.

The warning, which urged residents to prepare for "rapidly rising water," continues through 9 a.m.

Officials in Yell County said the levee began leaking on Thursday evening. It wasn't clear precisely when it failed.

National Weather Service data showed a dip in the water level at Dardanelle, likely due to the breach.

The levee breached because of ongoing flooding along the Arkansas River, which began in Oklahoma.

