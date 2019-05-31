Arkansas beats Central Connecticut in regional opener

— Arkansas’ offense got back on track Friday.

The No. 5 Razorbacks recorded 13 hits and defeated Central Connecticut 11-5 in front of 9,858 at Baum-Walker Stadium in the first game of the NCAA Fayetteville Regional.

Arkansas advanced to the winner’s bracket of the regional and will play either California or TCU on Saturday at 6 p.m. The Golden Bears and Horned Frogs are scheduled to play Friday at 6 p.m.

The Razorbacks (42-17) never trailed the Blue Devils (30-22) of the Northeast Conference. Arkansas scored two runs in the second inning to take the lead for good and answered with at least one run in the bottom of every inning in which Central Connecticut scored.

Arkansas took control of the game with back-to-back three-run innings in the fifth and sixth to go ahead 9-2. TT Bowens homered off Razorbacks reliever Marshall Denton in the top of the eighth to pull the Blue Devils within 9-5, but Arkansas first baseman Trevor Ezell answered with a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth to put the Razorbacks ahead 11-5.

Arkansas hit two home runs to bring its season total to 80. Heston Kjerstad’s leadoff home run in the fourth inning put the Razorbacks ahead 3-1 and answered a Blue Devils run in the top of the inning.

The Razorbacks scored three in the fifth on RBI hits by Matt Goodheart, Dominic Fletcher and Kjerstad, and three in the sixth on RBI hits by Christian Franklin and Ezell, and a throwing error by Central Connecticut catcher Sam Loda.

Kjerstad and Ezell each had three hits for the Razorbacks. Kjerstad finished the game a triple shy of hitting for the cycle.

Connor Noland earned the win with an efficient 5 1/3-inning start. Noland allowed 1 run on 2 hits and threw only 58 pitches.

Noland was taken out of the game in the top of the sixth inning when the Blue Devils reached on consecutive errors by Arkansas shortstop Casey Martin and Ezell, the first baseman. The Razorbacks committed three errors in the inning, but reliever Kevin Kopps limited the damage to just one run that pulled Central Connecticut within 6-2.

Marshall Denton pitched the final three innings for the Razorbacks and allowed three runs, all on Bowens’ home run.

Central Connecticut starter Brandon Fox took the loss after allowing 6 runs on 7 hits and 2 walks in 4 2/3 innings.

Arkansas improved to 24-12 in NCAA Tournament games played in Fayetteville. The Blue Devils fell to 0-11 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.