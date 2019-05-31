Little Rock complex shots leave man injured; responding patrol car involved in wreck

A man was in critical but stable condition Thursday after a shooting at an apartment complex in the Riverdale section of Little Rock, police said.

Police officers found one person shot when they arrived Thursday afternoon at Vantage Point Apartments, at 2300 Rebsamen Park Road, to investigate reports of a man running through the complex firing shots.

Detectives believe two people were shooting, and one was struck multiple times, Little Rock police spokesman Eric Barnes said.

Barnes said medical crews took the wounded man to a hospital.

No one had been arrested as of late Thursday, but investigators continued to interview witnesses and one person whom they believe was involved in the shooting, police said.

Police also are investigating a crash involving a patrol car at West Eighth and South Pine streets. The patrol car and another vehicle collided as the police officer was heading to the shooting on Rebsamen Park Road.

Police in Benton arrest Little Rock officer

The Benton police officers arrested a Little Rock police sergeant Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault, and he is now on paid administrative leave with his department.

The Little Rock department learned about Sgt. Steven Montgomery's arrest on Tuesday, Lt. Michael Ford said.

Ford said the department will wait to see how his criminal case unfolds and then will conduct an internal investigation.

Ford said Montgomery has no history of behavioral problems.

Car-sleeping man faces theft count

Little Rock officers arrested a 37-year-old man Thursday and accused him of sleeping in a stolen car.

Police approached a white Nissan Maxima and found John Goforth, a Little Rock resident, asleep inside, according to a police report.

Goforth was charged with theft by receiving, a felony.

Photo by John Sykes Jr.

Little Rock police investigate a shooting Thursday at the Vantage Point Apartments on Rebsamen Park Road.

