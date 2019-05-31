Little Rock, North Little Rock gear for crest; cities block parks, roads

The Arkansas River will crest Wednesday in Little Rock at 29 feet, reaching its highest level in the capital city in nearly three decades, city officials said Thursday.

It will be the highest the water has been since the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lock and dam system was implemented in 1971, exceeding levels reached during flooding in 1990, Little Rock Public Works Department Director Jon Honeywell said during a news conference at City Hall.

The influx of water from Oklahoma has led to historic flooding across western and central Arkansas with more ahead as the water works its way southeast across the state.

Parts of the Arkansas River Trail in Little Rock and North Little Rock are under water. The Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock announced Thursday afternoon that the Clinton Presidential Park Bridge on both sides of the river and portions of the trail in the presidential park, including the lower sidewalk closest to the river, beginning under the Interstate 30 bridge, will be closed until further notice.

The presidential center will remain open.

North Little Rock has closed Riverfront Park Drive and North Shore Riverwalk Park to all pedestrian and vehicular traffic as water rises, city spokesman Nathan Hamilton said. Some routes for the Tour de Rock charity bicycle race scheduled for Saturday have been altered. Riders on the 50-mile, 62-mile and 100-mile courses will be rerouted away from Lower Steel Bend Road at Dam Site Road.

Murray and Rebsamen parks in Little Rock and Cooks Landing Park in North Little Rock are also flooding.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. urged people to heed barriers and closures.

"As many of you have seen and experienced, we are in unprecedented times here in Arkansas," Scott said. "We just want to stress safety. We have to make certain that we turn around and do not drown. We've seen far too many times individuals who want to test the floodwaters."

So far, there has been one death linked to a flooded highway. A 64-year-old man from Charleston in Sebastian County was found dead Tuesday in a submerged vehicle on Arkansas 22 near Fort Chaffee.

Little Rock and North Little Rock requested and received additional sandbags and equipment from the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management to hold back floodwaters. The Little Rock Public Works Department had 20,000 sandbags on hand and received 5,000 more, City Manager Bruce Moore said.

Both cities have issued disaster declarations.

Little Rock currently has close to $35 million in cash on hand, which includes its $10 million reserve fund. Moore said Thursday that it's unlikely the city would dip into its reserve fund as it deals with the impact from flooding. He expects the city to get 80% of any flooding expenses reimbursed with federal aid.

Matt Burks, the city's emergency management administrator, said it's important that people report any property damage they experience to the Police Department to help officials gauge the scope of the flooding. That will help in getting federal assistance, Burks said. The department can be reached at (501) 918-4397.

The cities will be eligible for federal reimbursements if damage in Pulaski County exceeds $4 million.

In Little Rock, only one home -- a city-owned rental property at Rebsamen Park -- had been evacuated as of Thursday afternoon. North Little Rock has not yet evacuated any homes, though city officials have been spreading information to residents who might be affected by the rising water, Hamilton said.

"We've been spending the past two days knocking on doors in areas where we think people might be evacuated," he said.

Hamilton said North Little Rock has closed a few smaller, out-of-the-way roads. Little Rock has closed Rebsamen Park Road from the Riverfront Drive roundabout to Overlook Road. River Mountain Road is closed at the entrance to the Two Rivers Bridge parking lot. The Big Dam Bridge and the Two Rivers Bridge are closed.

As of this morning, Riverfront Drive from Cottondale Drive to the Rebsamen Park Road roundabout and Cottondale Drive at Cottondale Lane will be closed.

The only way to enter the Riverdale area will be on Cedar Hill Road.

Though the projected crest is a foot higher than what officials initially predicted, Honeywell said he does not think the additional water will make that much more of a difference. Officials continue to monitor several areas where inundation is possible, including The Ranch community in west Little Rock, parts of the Riverdale area, and the Richland and Plantation areas east of the airport.

At least one weekend event near the river is expected to go on as planned. The Judas Priest concert is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at First Security Amphitheater in Little Rock's Riverfront Park.

At right Scott Justice wades out from his home off Beck Road in western Pulaski County. He said the house was just completed a few weeks ago.

John Harris, who owns a business on Northshore Lane in North Little Rock, said the surrounding office park has been full of people for days preparing for high water. His business, Coulson Oil Co., just moved into its new headquarters five weeks ago. The 15,000-square-foot complex took about two years to complete, Harris said, and now it will sit empty until the water recedes.

"We're in a state of flux," he said.

In western Arkansas, the Arkansas River broke a 74-year-old record at Van Buren on Thursday when it topped 40.26 feet. It is expected to crest there Saturday at 40.8 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

The previous record at Van Buren was 38.1 feet, set in 1945. Major flooding begins at 31 feet at the Van Buren gauge.

The crest projections changed several times during the week. On Monday, the National Weather Service predicted that the river would crest at 42.5 feet Wednesday. The estimates have been revised daily since.

Levees in the Fort Smith area are holding for now, said Col. Robert G. Dixon, commander of the Corps of Engineers' Little Rock District. Dixon spoke Thursday morning at a media briefing in the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce.

He said Sebastian County levees were "holding very well" Thursday, but there was a problem with a Crawford County levee on the opposite side of the Arkansas River.

Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown said an 80-foot section of a levee near Yoestown Bottoms had "slid" Tuesday. Brown said the Arkansas Air National Guard used a helicopter that night to drop material on the site of the slide.

"It's being physically checked every hour," Brown said Thursday.

If the levee breaks, 152 structures could flood, the sheriff said, with water reaching as far as Van Buren.

The Van Buren Police Department sent notices Wednesday to some residents saying the levee showed signs of "significant leakage and deterioration," causing a "heightened risk of a levee breach." Mayor Joe Hurst said people in the area had been notified door-to-door. They will receive an automated telephone call in the event of an emergency, according to the Police Department.

"We want to be prepared for the worst, but we're hoping for the best," Hurst said. "The Van Buren levee is strong at this time."

Forty miles east of Fort Smith in Ozark, Mayor Roxie Hall said the city has 12 flooded streets. East End Park, also known as Gar Creek Park, also is flooded.

Hall said there had been no injuries or forced evacuations in the town of 3,684 people. Some people left as the water surrounded their homes.

Because the Arkansas 23 bridge over the Arkansas River is closed, some people have had to drive 60 miles out of their way to get to work on the opposite side of the river.

"It's kind of put a hardship on the town, but we're going to make it," Hall said.

Fred Mullen, Franklin County's emergency management coordinator, said there is about a foot of standing water in the area around East End Park.

"We don't have any water in any homes yet, but it got into a couple of commercial buildings," he said. "It got into the doughnut shop. We're pretty sad about that."

Water flows across the intersection of County Farm Road and River Valley Marina Road near Two Rivers Park in western Pulaski County on Thursday.

At Lake Conway, water had begun topping the gates but had not caused any flooding in Mayflower as of Thursday afternoon, said Keith Stephens, a spokesman for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

At the Faulkner-Perry county line near Bigelow, floodwaters slowly spread into low-lying areas but had not covered Arkansas 60. The towering Arkansas 60 bridge that leads into Perry County has been closed at the Toad Suck community since water from the Arkansas River began topping part of the levee on that side of the dam and spilling onto the highway earlier this week.

The rural road leading from U.S. 65 to the Treasure Hills subdivision between Conway and Greenbrier was closed Thursday as floodwaters from the overwhelmed Cadron Creek moved into the area. At one house, water stood halfway up some stacks of sandbags as some neighbors rushed to secure their own property.

"Treasure Hills is a madhouse," Faulkner County attorney and spokesman David Hogue said.

Hogue said the river's crest at Toad Suck has been delayed, adding that "once the river crests, [the floodwaters are] going to be here for a while."

Hogue said residents should avoid the water if they "have issues" with bugs and spiders, which flow in with the water. Water moccasins are another concern whenever there is flooding, he said.

Rising water along the Arkansas River in Jefferson County has placed some 500 homes in danger. Many of them are already flooded. The river is to crest there Thursday.

Business owners Andrew Douangmankone and Tony Tran peer Thursday through the windows of Tran’s Adore Nails and Spa business in Fort Smith. Tran’s home also was flooded. He said he was advised not to get flood insurance when he bought the properties.

All roads within the levee area have been closed, and evacuations were underway Thursday. Pine Bluff Regional Park Campground, Tar Camp Creek and Rising Star Corp Campgrounds, Island Harbor Marina and the Reydell Area below Lock and Dam No. 3 have been evacuated, according to Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr.

"What we're hearing is that the river could crest at 51 or 52 feet here in Pine Bluff," Woods said. "I've had deputies out telling people to go to shelters and to not take any chances with this situation. Property can be replaced. Lives can't."

The sheriff said communications are a concern, especially if the water rises enough to cross Martha Mitchell Expressway at Lake Saracen.

"If that happens, the water could get into the courthouse, which is where our communications center is housed in the basement," Woods said. "If that happens, we can deploy our mobile command center, but that's still not an ideal situation."

Spring Township Constable Steve Tidwell said a stream of traffic was traveling in and out all day Thursday on the levee road leading toward Island Harbor Estates.

"There's a lot of people trying to get as much out as they can before they shut it down," Tidwell said of the road. "They told me that Entergy is going to cut the power in the morning, and once the road gets cut off, if anyone is down there, they'll be staying without power."

Information for this article was contributed by Clara Turnage, Bill Bowden, Debra Hale-Shelton and Dale Ellis of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

