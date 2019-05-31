Arkansas man shot by troopers faces attempted murder charge, police say

A bank robbery suspect who was shot and wounded in an exchange of gunfire with police earlier this week in Northwest Arkansas will face a charge of attempted murder, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said two troopers shot 43-year-old Jaime Leonel Reinosa-Salguero after he led them on a chase Wednesday morning that ended along Interstate 49 south of Fayetteville.

Authorities said a trooper stopped Reinosa-Salguero because he matched the description of a person who had earlier robbed an Arvest Bank in Alma.

Troopers rammed the car and caused Reinosa-Salguero to veer off the road into woods. Authorities said he began shooting at troopers, who returned fire and struck him.

Medical crews brought Reinosa-Salguero to a local hospital where he underwent surgery and was said to be in stable condition. He remained in the hospital on Friday.

No officers were injured, and a spokeswoman for the bank said Wednesday no one inside the bank was hurt.

State Police said they’ve charged Reinosa-Salguero, a Springdale resident, with attempted murder and fleeing from police, both felonies.

Local and federal authorities are investigating the alleged bank robbery, but no charges have been filed against Reinosa-Salguero tied to the holdup.

State Police placed the two troopers, who weren’t immediately identified, on paid administrative leave pending a review of their use of force.

The agency plans to send its finding to the Washington County prosecutor.

Online court records didn’t list a criminal case filed in an Arkansas court. It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney to comment on the charges.