Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Traffic #Gazette200 Restaurant Transitions Listen Digital Replica FAQs Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas man shot by troopers faces attempted murder charge, police say

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 12:25 p.m. 0comments

A bank robbery suspect who was shot and wounded in an exchange of gunfire with police earlier this week in Northwest Arkansas will face a charge of attempted murder, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said two troopers shot 43-year-old Jaime Leonel Reinosa-Salguero after he led them on a chase Wednesday morning that ended along Interstate 49 south of Fayetteville.

Authorities said a trooper stopped Reinosa-Salguero because he matched the description of a person who had earlier robbed an Arvest Bank in Alma.

Troopers rammed the car and caused Reinosa-Salguero to veer off the road into woods. Authorities said he began shooting at troopers, who returned fire and struck him.

Medical crews brought Reinosa-Salguero to a local hospital where he underwent surgery and was said to be in stable condition. He remained in the hospital on Friday.

No officers were injured, and a spokeswoman for the bank said Wednesday no one inside the bank was hurt.

State Police said they’ve charged Reinosa-Salguero, a Springdale resident, with attempted murder and fleeing from police, both felonies.

Local and federal authorities are investigating the alleged bank robbery, but no charges have been filed against Reinosa-Salguero tied to the holdup.

State Police placed the two troopers, who weren’t immediately identified, on paid administrative leave pending a review of their use of force.

The agency plans to send its finding to the Washington County prosecutor.

Online court records didn’t list a criminal case filed in an Arkansas court. It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney to comment on the charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT