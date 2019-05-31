Arkansas woman guilty of crushing romantic rival's pelvis with pickup

A 55-year-old Mayflower woman who crushed a romantic rival's pelvis with her pickup faces up to 26 years in prison after a Pulaski County circuit judge rejected her claim Thursday that the victim's injuries were accidental.

One witness to the crash described a female pickup driver "laughing hysterically" as she drove away from the injured woman while another told the judge that the driver was "pumping" her arm vigorously while leaving.

Judge Barry Sims found Kellie Y. Traylor guilty of first-degree battery for the injuries of Heather Gortney, 32, of Roland and of aggravated assault against Shannon Honey, 55, who was almost hit by Traylor's pickup. Traylor is to be sentenced July 16.

Gortney testified that Traylor deliberately crushed her between Traylor's pickup and Gortney's parked Ford Expedition after a fight between Traylor and Honey, Traylor's sister-in-law, in front of the Honey home at 1700 Lilac Circle, just off Cantrell Road.

"She made eye contact with me and hit the gas," Gortney told the judge, describing how she was sandwiched between the vehicles.

Her pelvis was broken in four places, which required emergency surgery to repair with screws, and her right hip was broken. She said she spent nine days in the hospital, was forced to give up her children to relatives while she recuperated, had to relearn how to walk and continues to suffer while undergoing physical therapy.

Gortney said she had been at the residence with Honey for a yard sale. The May 23, 2018, encounter began when Traylor drove up to the house and asked her to go for a ride so they could talk, Gortney told the judge. She said she declined the invitation, decided to leave and went inside to get her purse.

When she emerged from the house, Honey was standing outside the pickup fighting with Traylor, who was still in the driver's seat, Gortney testified. Traylor hit her while driving away, she said.

Gortney told the judge that she learned later that Traylor suspected her of having an affair with Traylor's husband, who is Honey's brother. Gortney's relationship with the man was not addressed, but she testified that she barely knew Kellie Traylor and that they had never argued before.

Honey told the judge that Traylor started the fight. She said she'd asked Traylor to leave. When the woman refused, Honey said, she reached into the pickup to take Traylor's key "to get her attention." Honey told the judge that she never struck back at Traylor.

Traylor, the only defense witness, told the judge that she doesn't know what happened to Gortney. She said she had stopped by the Honey home to see her mother-in-law.

Traylor said Honey demanded that she leave, then reached into the still-running truck and started pummeling her when she refused. Traylor said she started driving away just as a screaming Gortney came running up, swinging something at her. She said Gortney missed her but hit the truck.

Traylor testified that she drove away, and saw both women standing in the street as she left. Traylor said she did not feel any jolt or bump that would have caused her to think she had hit anyone. There was only minor damage to the truck, but police never went to examine the vehicle, she said.

Traylor was not asked about her suspicions about Gortney and her husband. Detective Roy Williams testified that Traylor told him that Gortney had been sleeping with her husband and that she had wanted to talk to Gortney about it.

Honey's neighbor, Cornelia "Connie" Ellingson, said she did not see the truck hit Gortney. But she and her sister-in-law, Elizabeth "Sissy" Brandon, both said they heard the impact and turned to see a pickup driving away from a woman lying in the street. The women said that the injured woman could not sit upright.

They both told the judge that the driver was female, and Ellingson said she heard the woman laughing loudly and "hysterically" as she drove away.

Brandon, the widow of state legislator Doug Brandon Jr., testified that she saw the driver "pumping" her arm up and down as she drove away.

Neither could say whether Traylor was the driver.

Traylor's attorney, Mark Jesse, argued that Traylor should be acquitted on self-defense grounds because she had been protecting herself from Honey when Gortney was accidentally injured.

"She has the right to drive away from a battery being committed on her," Jesse told the judge.

Deputy prosecutor Sharon Strong told the judge that Traylor's driving clearly showed that she was acting with "extreme indifference to the value of human life."

Self-defense is a legal defense only if the defendant uses a reasonable amount of force to respond to an attack. Running down Traylor and nearly hitting Honey with the truck was not a reasonable response, Strong said.

