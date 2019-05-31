Show was all Cowgirls needed

OKLAHOMA CITY -- No Oklahoma State player besides Samantha Show got a hit or threw a pitch Thursday.

They didn't have to.

Show hit two solo home runs and pitched a complete game to help Oklahoma State beat Florida 2-1 in the Women's College World Series.

"Those are big," Oklahoma State Coach Kenny Gajewski said. "I think those were our only two hits. I don't know that we hit another ball hard. It was a Sam Show day."

Show transferred to Oklahoma State from Texas A&M. Florida Coach Tim Walton said he remembers the previous version of Show and thinks this one is better.

"I think she's a whole entirely different person," he said. "You look at everything about her -- it's different, better in every sense of the word. She's just done a good job all the way around. It almost looks like she's completely comfortable in who she is right now competing both offensively and defensively."

The 13th-seeded Cowgirls (45-15) claimed their first World Series victory since 1998.

"I think it's a big deal for us," Oklahoma State's Madi Sue Montgomery said. "We can finally just kind of relax and not have to worry about pushing that first win. I think we came out pretty relaxed and normal, having fun, playing the game that we love. It's nice to break down the next barrier. We just want to keep going. We're not done."

Show, the game's second batter, took Kelly Barnhill's pitch over the fence in right center to put Oklahoma State up 1-0.

Florida (49-17) answered in the second when Jordan Roberts homered.

Show hit another shot in the sixth and threw the bat hard onto the ground.

"So anything that happens after a home run of mine, I don't plan out," she said. "Just whatever emotion I have inside me. Normally I have so much that's why the dramatic bat flips happen because it just needs to come out. I'm very emotional. I actually hit one of our managers. I said sorry. But after I threw it, I was like, Oh, crap. It just kept going."

Gajewski said that energy is just part of what Show brings to the game.

"People in this game act like there's some kind of softball code," Gajewski said. "If you can find that code book, tell me, I'll read the book. I love to read and grow. ... Sometimes, her emotion gets the best of her. I cry. She throws bats. I don't know what else. We all have our own ways of letting things out, right?"

UCLA 7, MINNESOTA 2

Aaliyah Jordan hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning to help UCLA beat Minnesota.

Jordan's blast gave Rachel Garcia the support she needed. Garcia, the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, pitched a complete game for the second-seeded Bruins (52-6).

UCLA will play Pac-12 rival Arizona today for a spot in the semifinals. Minnesota will play Washington on Saturday in an elimination game.

Minnesota pitcher Amber Fiser, an NFCA first-team All-American, took the loss. She gave up 7 runs -- 3 earned -- in 5 2/3 innings for the seventh-seeded Golden Gophers. Minnesota (46-13) is making its first-ever World Series appearance.

UCLA got on the board in the first inning when Bubba Nickles hit a solo home run to left field. Kinsley Washington walked with the bases loaded to push UCLA's lead to 2-0 in the second and Taylor Pack's sacrifice fly scored Jordan in the third to make it 3-0.

Minnesota scored its first World Series run in the sixth when Natalie DenHartog doubled to score Maddie Houlihan. Allie Arneson's single scored DenHartog to make it 3-2.

Washington scored for UCLA in the sixth, then Jordan hit her home run to put the Bruins up 7-2.

ARIZONA 3, WASHINGTON 1 (8)

Dejah Mulipola's two-run home run to center field in the top of the eighth inning powered Arizona to a victory over Washington.

Mulipola's 23rd home run of the season helped the Wildcats (48-12) beat the third-seeded Huskies for the first time in four tries this season.

It was a triumphant return to the World Series for sixth-seeded Arizona, which has 23 appearances but hadn't qualified since 2010.

Washington pitcher Taran Alvelo pitched a complete game and struck out 11, but the third-seeded Huskies (50-8) failed her by leaving nine runners on base.

Jessie Harper hit her nation-leading 29th home run of the season to put Arizona up 1-0 in the sixth inning. Just as soon as Arizona pitcher Taylor McQuillin stepped into the circle with the lead, she lost it. Washington's Sami Reynolds took McQuillin's first pitch in the bottom of the sixth over the fence to tie the score.

In the seventh, Washington's Amirah Milloy and Sis Bates both beat out throws to first for infield singles to put two on with one out, but McQuillin escaped and eventually claimed the complete game victory.

Sports on 05/31/2019