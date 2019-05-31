KATV spire plans in Little Rock's Riverdale neighborhood go forward

A transmission tower is on track to be built after all at the Riverdale property in Little Rock that television station KATV, Channel 7, has identified as its new home.

In April, the station withdrew a request for a variance from city zoning ordinances to allow construction of a 100-foot tower on the property at 10 Turtle Creek Lane.

The withdrawal came after two dozen residents of a nearby condominium development opposed the request before the board of adjustment. They expressed concerns that the tower would spoil the view from their condominiums and harm property values.

But earlier this month, the city issued an antenna permit to the current owner of the property, the Student Loan Guarantee Foundation of Arkansas. The permit allows construction by FDH Infrastructure Services LLC of Raleigh, N.C., of a "broadcast tower for TV broadcast signal transmission." The project was valued at $45,000, according to the permit.

The tower, according to the application for the permit, will have a maximum height of 75 feet, the mandated height limit under city zoning ordinances, which cannot be contested.

"That's the position of the city planning staff, that the zoning provisions allow that without any contest," said Philip Kaplan, a Little Rock lawyer who represents the residents at Treetops condominiums.

Treetops is perched high above Rebsamen Park Road and residents have panoramic views of the Arkansas River as well as the downtown skyline. The tower, if built, would stand almost directly between the condominiums and the river.

The 10 Turtle Creek Lane property, listed for $3.69 million by Colliers International, is a two-story, 26,615-square-foot office building that sits on a nearly 4-acre site between Riverfront and Brookwood drives. It was built in 2007.

In the application for the variance, Channel 7 officials said the station needed a tower that was at least 100 feet tall to operate "efficiently" from its new home and prevent the growth of any nearby trees from eventually interfering with the signal. It is unclear what allowed the station to settle for a shorter tower.

City planning staff members supported the request, calling it reasonable and saying the proposed tower height wouldn't be out of character with the heights of other buildings and towers in the area surrounding the office building the station is negotiating to purchase.

The Treetops residents opposed the application for the variance and cannot abide the smaller tower, either, but whether they will pursue legal action to try to stop the project is uncertain, Kaplan said.

Bob McKuin, who lives at Treetops -- an 11-story, 48-unit development built in 1982 and about a quarter of a mile from the proposed tower site -- said the condominium residents since have enlisted surrounding neighborhood organizations and businesses to oppose the tower.

"I have found absolutely no one supportive of that tower," McKuin said. "We are very unhappy that a corporate citizen would cram something like this down our throats."

The people opposed to the tower are developing a case to convince the Little Rock city Board of Directors, the city planning department and the City Beautiful Commission that alternatives short of a tower exist to meet the broadcast needs of the station without harming the Riverdale area -- a mix of condominiums, apartments and offices -- with a "major industrial blight" that could set up the area for more towers. They haven't ruled out legal action.

"We are still evaluating our options," said McKuin, who said the people he represents don't oppose relocating the station's studio to Riverdale.

Sinclair Broadcast Group owns and operates 191 television stations, including Channel 7. The station has been looking for several years to move from downtown, where it has had a presence for 50 years at East Fourth and Main streets.

Mark Rose, president and general manager for the station, didn't return a telephone call Thursday afternoon.

Kaplan said he hasn't had success in discussing a potential compromise with Sinclair.

"Sinclair made it clear that if we wanted to talk about alternatives to a tower, they weren't willing to discuss anything," he said. "I have asserted a position contrary to theirs in a letter to the city attorney."

The application for the antenna permit was signed by Sue Balest, executive director of the Student Loan Guarantee Foundation of Arkansas. The application authorized David Porter, a principal and the chief executive officer at Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects working on behalf of the station, to act as Balest's agent with regard to the permit.

Balest didn't return a telephone call on Thursday.

Amy Meins, a marketing and communications director for Colliers International, said her firm was unable to discuss the property. She referred questions to Wes Martin, a principal and vice president at the Hathaway Group, the commercial real estate firm representing Sinclair. He similarly declined comment and said he would reach out to someone at Sinclair to speak.

The application for the antenna permit included a detailed drawing of the proposed tower as well as a site plan.

Each side of the three-sided tower, each leg anchored to concrete piers, would be a little more than 12 feet wide at its base, narrowing to a little more than 4 feet at its top, where one 6-foot dish antenna would be installed, according to plans.

The tower would be set up on an undeveloped tract adjoining the building. It would sit 67 feet from the building and 100 feet from Brookwood Drive, protected by a 5-foot high black vinyl-coated chain-link fence.

The plans also show that three satellite dishes would be placed against the office building.

No signs that work has begun on the tower project were evident Thursday morning.

Business on 05/31/2019