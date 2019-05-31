Trump questions Mueller's motives

President Donald Trump on Thursday called impeachment “a dirty word” and expressed doubt that the courts would allow his impeachment “because there’s no crime.”

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump assailed special counsel Robert Mueller's motives on Thursday, a day after Mueller rebuffed Trump's repeated claims that the Russia investigation had cleared him of obstructing justice.

The president also offered mixed messages on Russia's efforts to help him defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 campaign. Early in the day, Trump tweeted he had "nothing to do with Russia helping me get elected." Then on the White House South Lawn, Trump told reporters: "Russia did not help me get elected. You know who got me elected? You know who got me elected? I got me elected. Russia didn't help me at all."

Mueller's report said Russia interfered in the election in hopes of getting Trump elected, but his findings and intelligence officials have stopped short of saying the efforts contributed to Trump's victory.

Trump insisted that he's been tough on Russia and that Moscow would have preferred Clinton as president. But that's not what Russian President Vladimir Putin has said. When asked last year in Helsinki whether he wanted Trump to become president, Putin replied: "Yes, I did."

On Wednesday, Mueller, in his first public remarks on the Russia investigation, emphasized that he had not exonerated Trump on the question of whether he obstructed justice, but said charging Trump with any crime was "not an option" because of Justice Department rules.

"If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so," Mueller said.

Mueller also announced his resignation and the closure of his office. Democrats are considering the possibility of impeachment proceedings.

In an interview with CBS This Morning, Attorney General William Barr said Mueller could have made a determination on whether Trump obstructed justice.

Barr said that though Justice Department rules prevent the indictment of a sitting president, Mueller nonetheless could have decided whether Trump had committed a crime.

He said that when Mueller didn't make a decision, he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein concluded that the evidence didn't support an obstruction charge.

'HIGHLY CONFLICTED'

In tweets Thursday, Trump said Mueller would have filed charges against him if he had any evidence.

"The Greatest Presidential Harassment in history," Trump wrote on Twitter. "After spending $40,000,000 over two dark years, with unlimited access, people, resources and cooperation, highly conflicted Robert Mueller would have brought charges, if he had ANYTHING, but there were no charges to bring!"

Trump also contended that Mueller, who served as FBI director under President George W. Bush, wanted his old job back, but that he had told him no. He said Mueller, a Republican, was "a true never Trumper" and "didn't get a job that he wanted very badly."

Mueller had been considered for the FBI director position shortly before being named as special counsel. But then-White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has said that while the White House had invited Mueller to speak to the president about the FBI and thought about asking him to become director again, Mueller did not come in looking for a job.

Bannon "recalled telling the president that the purported conflicts were 'ridiculous' and that none of them was real or could come close to justifying precluding Mueller from serving as special counsel." Donald McGahn, who was then Trump's White House counsel, likewise considered the supposed conflicts to be "silly" and hardly disqualifying, according to the report.

In other tweets Thursday morning, sent before departing the White House for Colorado, where he addressed a U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony, Trump defended his push-back against Mueller's probe.

"So now the Dems and their partner, the Fake News Media, say he fought back against this phony crime that didn't exist, this horrendous false accusation, and he shouldn't fight back, he should just sit back and take it," Trump wrote. "Could this be Obstruction? No, Mueller didn't find Obstruction either. Presidential Harassment!"

Trump also said Mueller should have investigated law enforcement officials who the president claims tried to undermine him. Mueller's mandate, however, was to investigate Russian election interference, possible coordination with the Trump campaign and any obstruction of that investigation.

Among those whom Trump says Mueller should have investigated were members of the special counsel's own team, including Peter Strzok, a former FBI agent who helped lead the investigation and exchanged anti-Trump text messages during the 2016 election with ex-FBI lawyer Lisa Page.

Strzok was removed from Mueller's investigative team after the discovery of the texts and later was fired from the FBI. Page has left the bureau. Strzok told Congress that there was "no conspiracy" at the FBI to prevent Trump from becoming president.

Trump, asked about impeachment by Congress, called it a "dirty word" and said he couldn't imagine the courts allowing him to be impeached. "I don't think so because there's no crime," he said.

GIULIANI WEIGHS IN

In tweets late Wednesday and early Thursday, Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal attorney, also took aim at Mueller.

Giuliani said Mueller's public statement "was halting and stumbling which demonstrated why he doesn't want to testify" to Congress about his report.

"But still the same conclusion: no case," Giuliani wrote. "Mueller proved he was as biased as his staff."

Mueller made clear that his team never considered indicting Trump because the Justice Department prohibits the prosecution of a sitting president. He and others have indicated that the next move, if any, is up to Congress, which has the power of impeachment.

Trump has blocked House committees' subpoenas and other efforts to dig into the Trump-Russia matter, insisting Mueller's report has settled everything.

Information for this article was contributed by Deb Riechmann, Eric Tucker, Chad Day, Mike Balsamo, Mary Clare Jalonick and Lisa Mascaro of The Associated Press; by Peter Baker and Eileen Sullivan of The New York Times; and by John Wagner and Matt Zapotosky of The Washington Post.

A Section on 05/31/2019