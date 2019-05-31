Sections
Trump questions Mueller's motives

Denied him job, president tweets by Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports | Today at 4:30 a.m. 7comments
story.lead_photo.caption President Donald Trump on Thursday called impeachment “a dirty word” and expressed doubt that the courts would allow his impeachment “because there’s no crime.”

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump assailed special counsel Robert Mueller's motives on Thursday, a day after Mueller rebuffed Trump's repeated claims that the Russia investigation had cleared him of obstructing justice.

The president also offered mixed messages on Russia's efforts to help him defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 campaign. Early in the day, Trump tweeted he had "nothing to do with Russia helping me get elected." Then on the White House South Lawn, Trump told reporters: "Russia did not help me get elected. You know who got me elected? You know who got me elected? I got me elected. Russia didn't help me at all."

Mueller's report said Russia interfered in the election in hopes of getting Trump elected, but his findings and intelligence officials have stopped short of saying the efforts contributed to Trump's victory.

Trump insisted that he's been tough on Russia and that Moscow would have preferred Clinton as president. But that's not what Russian President Vladimir Putin has said. When asked last year in Helsinki whether he wanted Trump to become president, Putin replied: "Yes, I did."

On Wednesday, Mueller, in his first public remarks on the Russia investigation, emphasized that he had not exonerated Trump on the question of whether he obstructed justice, but said charging Trump with any crime was "not an option" because of Justice Department rules.

"If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so," Mueller said.

Mueller also announced his resignation and the closure of his office. Democrats are considering the possibility of impeachment proceedings.

In an interview with CBS This Morning, Attorney General William Barr said Mueller could have made a determination on whether Trump obstructed justice.

Barr said that though Justice Department rules prevent the indictment of a sitting president, Mueller nonetheless could have decided whether Trump had committed a crime.

He said that when Mueller didn't make a decision, he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein concluded that the evidence didn't support an obstruction charge.

'HIGHLY CONFLICTED'

In tweets Thursday, Trump said Mueller would have filed charges against him if he had any evidence.

"The Greatest Presidential Harassment in history," Trump wrote on Twitter. "After spending $40,000,000 over two dark years, with unlimited access, people, resources and cooperation, highly conflicted Robert Mueller would have brought charges, if he had ANYTHING, but there were no charges to bring!"

Trump also contended that Mueller, who served as FBI director under President George W. Bush, wanted his old job back, but that he had told him no. He said Mueller, a Republican, was "a true never Trumper" and "didn't get a job that he wanted very badly."

Mueller had been considered for the FBI director position shortly before being named as special counsel. But then-White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has said that while the White House had invited Mueller to speak to the president about the FBI and thought about asking him to become director again, Mueller did not come in looking for a job.

Bannon "recalled telling the president that the purported conflicts were 'ridiculous' and that none of them was real or could come close to justifying precluding Mueller from serving as special counsel." Donald McGahn, who was then Trump's White House counsel, likewise considered the supposed conflicts to be "silly" and hardly disqualifying, according to the report.

In other tweets Thursday morning, sent before departing the White House for Colorado, where he addressed a U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony, Trump defended his push-back against Mueller's probe.

"So now the Dems and their partner, the Fake News Media, say he fought back against this phony crime that didn't exist, this horrendous false accusation, and he shouldn't fight back, he should just sit back and take it," Trump wrote. "Could this be Obstruction? No, Mueller didn't find Obstruction either. Presidential Harassment!"

Trump also said Mueller should have investigated law enforcement officials who the president claims tried to undermine him. Mueller's mandate, however, was to investigate Russian election interference, possible coordination with the Trump campaign and any obstruction of that investigation.

Among those whom Trump says Mueller should have investigated were members of the special counsel's own team, including Peter Strzok, a former FBI agent who helped lead the investigation and exchanged anti-Trump text messages during the 2016 election with ex-FBI lawyer Lisa Page.

Strzok was removed from Mueller's investigative team after the discovery of the texts and later was fired from the FBI. Page has left the bureau. Strzok told Congress that there was "no conspiracy" at the FBI to prevent Trump from becoming president.

Trump, asked about impeachment by Congress, called it a "dirty word" and said he couldn't imagine the courts allowing him to be impeached. "I don't think so because there's no crime," he said.

GIULIANI WEIGHS IN

In tweets late Wednesday and early Thursday, Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal attorney, also took aim at Mueller.

Giuliani said Mueller's public statement "was halting and stumbling which demonstrated why he doesn't want to testify" to Congress about his report.

"But still the same conclusion: no case," Giuliani wrote. "Mueller proved he was as biased as his staff."

Mueller made clear that his team never considered indicting Trump because the Justice Department prohibits the prosecution of a sitting president. He and others have indicated that the next move, if any, is up to Congress, which has the power of impeachment.

Trump has blocked House committees' subpoenas and other efforts to dig into the Trump-Russia matter, insisting Mueller's report has settled everything.

Information for this article was contributed by Deb Riechmann, Eric Tucker, Chad Day, Mike Balsamo, Mary Clare Jalonick and Lisa Mascaro of The Associated Press; by Peter Baker and Eileen Sullivan of The New York Times; and by John Wagner and Matt Zapotosky of The Washington Post.

A Section on 05/31/2019

Print Headline: Trump questions Mueller's motives

  • RBear
    May 31, 2019 at 6:23 a.m.

    Trump and his administration are stumbling all over themselves about this issue. Trump said, "In tweets Thursday, Trump said Mueller would have filed charges against him if he had any evidence." That statement alone shows that either Trump didn't read Mueller's statement or the report OR that he's just so dumb he doesn't understand what Mueller said. Both are plausible as he's already stated he doesn't read much and his intelligence has proven to be about the level of his demographic.
    ...
    I know the coming sh*t show will revolve around impeachment which many in here yesterday couldn't even comprehend what I wrote. Mueller clearly signaled he thought there were grounds for something more, but felt constrained by Justice Department opinion on acting any further. However, he did also signal that the right place for that to be considered was Congress who could continue its investigation to determine if there are grounds for impeachment.
    ...
    From there, it's really up to the House to determine if they feel the findings rise to the founders' vague bar of "high crimes and misdemeanors." As I stated yesterday, that's really a politically subjective area as prior House proceedings have found pretty low bars that needed to be reached for impeachment to proceed, my favorite being that against Johnson of "Bringing disgrace and ridicule to the presidency by his aforementioned words and actions." You could EASILY make that claim against Trump, but would it be the right political move?
    ...
    What damage would this do in a presidential election? While a lot want to speculate on that, we've never been in this territory and we don't know what the charges would be so that's hard to say. In 1999, when the House used perjury against Clinton regarding the affair with an intern the nation pretty much thought that was frivolous. However, if investigations by the House turn up more egregious findings all bets are off. Ask Netanyahu what kind of damage something like that might have.
  • Knuckleball1
    May 31, 2019 at 7:07 a.m.

    Deny, Deny, Deny... The Guilty Dog always barks longer and louder... This is the Toddler in the White House...
    ……………………

    Nixon did far less and was impeached ……… Nixon looks like a school boy compared to the Toddler in the White House.

    ……………………………………….

    Impeachment will not go anywhere, the Senate is stuck so far up Trumps Read End that they have to breathe when he breathes.... If the House does decide to start impeachment proceedings the House will pass but will die in the Senate...
  • Waitjustaminute
    May 31, 2019 at 7:43 a.m.

    I so badly wish Trump would knock off the juvenile tweets. The other problem for me, though, is the insufferable arrogance of many liberals, for example this line from RBear's post:"his intelligence has proven to be about the level of his demographic." Plenty of smart people voted for Trump, and an overwhelming majority of the stupid, worthless, "free stuff" crowd voted Democratic as they always do. Trying to claim that all 'enlightened' and 'educated' people vote Democratic and that all Trump supporters are 'ignorant, 'issue-illiterate,' bottom of the barrel 'ilk,' is simplistic and wrong. Frankly, it's a turn-off.
    - - - - - - - - - -
    I can't stand Trump on a personal level, which is why I didn't vote for him. However, anyone who views his record objectively (damn few of us) has to give him credit for a decent list of accomplishments. As one example among many, isn't it ironic that the 'racist' President was the champion of prison reform, undoing what the Democrats pushed under Clinton and that Obama failed to correct when he had a supermajority?
    - - - - - - - - - - - -
    I've decided I'm not voting for 'none of the above' again. As a life long independent, I'm holding out to see what the Democratic party offers as an alternative, but I'm not holding out much hope. As much as I dislike Trump personally, he's on to something with his "Presidential harassment" line, and 'harassment' is putting it kind. Its hard for me to have any respect for a political party, and its media wing, that have engaged in the conduct we've seen the past two and a half years, and they continue down the same sorry path.

  • RBear
    May 31, 2019 at 7:50 a.m.

    WJAM says, "Its hard for me to have any respect for a political party, and its media wing, that have engaged in the conduct we've seen the past two and a half years, and they continue down the same sorry path." And yet you seem to tolerate the Republican Party who engaged in worse conduct against Obama. Lame excuse on your part.
    ...
    BTW, some intelligent people DID vote for Trump, but Pew Research showed that the Trump demographic was one of the least educated in recent history. I'm just going off solid data. Where is your data to validate your point?
  • Waitjustaminute
    May 31, 2019 at 8 a.m.

    RBear, what 'worse conduct' are you talking about? I don't recall the Republicans delegitimizing the election results. I don't recall any special counsel appointments. By all means, please provide the details you are talking about. But no, I'm not a fan of the Republican party either, just to be clear.

    And why are you asking me for data to prove my point, one sentence after you conceded that my point was correct?

  • RBear
    May 31, 2019 at 8:07 a.m.

    WJAM so THOSE are your only terms of harassment? See, that's why I don't engage with you on most matters. You isolate to specific scenarios and attempt to portray those as categorical pronouncements. McConnell and other Republicans focused on denying lots of legislation throughout the Obama era. Republicans attacked Obama on a number of fronts for no good reason other than to oppose him. You could label that extreme ODS. McConnell purposefully said that Obama would get no legislation passed. Regarding harassment with elections, tell me WHAT type of malicious activity occurred during Obama's campaign that would merit investigation. Tell me what egregious acts his campaign engaged in. I'm waiting.
  • RBear
    May 31, 2019 at 8:09 a.m.

    WJAM once again, REALLY? You said, "overwhelming majority of the stupid, worthless, "free stuff" crowd voted Democratic as they always do." THAT'S the data I want you to provide. Your reading comprehension lacks SO MUCH. Move on. I don't have time for trolls like you.
