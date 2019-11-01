Agency: Arkansas man dies not solely because of deer attack

A deer is shown in this Oct. 15, 2010 file photo in Pepper Pike, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

An Arkansas man attacked by a deer he had shot did not die solely from those injuries, authorities said Thursday.

An autopsy determined that Thomas Alexander, 66, of Yellville died because of previous medical conditions complicated by the deer attack, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

Alexander was hunting on Oct. 22 near Yellville when he shot a buck, according to the commission. He went to get the deer, and it attacked him.

Alexander suffered several puncture wounds. A cousin found him alive but injured near the hunting area, the commission said. Alexander died later.

Attacks on hunters by injured deer don't happen often, commission spokesman Keith Stephens said, but a hunter in Ashley County survived one a few years ago.

The commission recommends that hunters wait a while after they shoot a deer before they collect it, to ensure that it is dead. Stephens said there isn't a set amount of time to wait, but he said to watch a deer's chest to see if it is breathing.

Stephens added that the biggest safety concern is the animal's hooves, so hunters should approach from behind when checking on a deer.

