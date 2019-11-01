Alabama lineman wants feel for campus life

Highly regarded offensive lineman Brady Ward will make an official visit to Fayetteville this weekend for the Mississippi State game after delaying it because of the University of Arkansas' fall break.

Ward, 6-7, 310 pounds, of Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul's Episcopal had planned to visit the Hogs for the Auburn game on Oct. 19, but felt he would miss out on how the campus life looked with fall break falling on the Monday and Tuesday following the game.

"That's the main reason why I wanted to go is when the students were there," Ward said.

He previously visited Arkansas for the Fall Kickoff Cookout in late July and also in February. Razorbacks commitments quarterback Chandler Morris and tight end Brandon Frazier plan to attend Saturday's game. They have been urging Ward to join them in Fayetteville.

"I'm looking forward to getting close with the coaches and hanging out with them all and hanging out with Brandon and Chandler," Ward said.

The Hogs extended a scholarship offer to Ward in December. He's added offers from Florida, Oklahoma, Auburn, LSU, Iowa, Tennessee, Oregon, North Carolina and others.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2DWlGqQ3z2U]

Ward said Morris and Frazier communicate with him on Snapchat.

"They just text me and see when I'm coming on a visit and tell me they would like me to come there," Ward said. "They're good guys."

Arkansas' 2-6 record coming into this Saturday's game against Mississippi State hasn't dampen Ward's faith in Coach Chad Morris and the Hogs.

"I see Coach Morris is coming in there and having to deal with the situation the last coach left them in," Ward said. "He's just recruiting, and we can be a part of the team that brings them back up."

His father, Brian was an offensive lineman at LSU in the early 1990s. He recently visited Alabama, and other schools, including Purdue and Vanderbilt, are staying in contact.

"Arkansas is of course the biggest one," Ward said. "They're recruiting me the hardest out of any team. I'm looking at Alabama, but I'm not really sure of them yet because I haven't received an official offer from them yet."

He has his last regular-season game tonight against Robertsdale (Ala.) before going into the postseason. Knowing his high school career is about to be over, Ward is getting sentimental.

"It's kind of sinking in this week because this is my last in-season game and after this week, we lose, I'm done," Ward said.

Ward said he and offensive line coach Dustin Fry stay in touch.

"I really like him a lot," Ward said. "He's straightforward with me."

CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming rates Ward a four-star prospect. He's been selected to play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Jan. 4.

"Right now, I'm waiting until after the season to make a decision because I'm trying to focus on my season," Ward said.

The Hogs also will host two other prospects for official visits this weekend.

Safety Mike Harris, 6-0, 186, of Phenix City (Ala.) Central and receiver Connor O'Toole, 6-4, 210, of Albuquerque (N.M.) La Cueva.

Lemming rates Harris a three-star-plus recruit and O'Toole a three-star recruit.

