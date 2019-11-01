ASU honors Heber Springs radio-station owner

Ali Sugg grew up with a dad who was king of radio in Clinton, so it’s not surprising that she also majored in radio-television at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.

“I never really thought about doing anything else,” Sugg said.

The 36-year-old Heber Springs resident is a daughter of Sid and Judi King of Clinton. An ASU graduate, Sid King started KGFL in 1977 and now has four stations. He is the owner and general manager of King/Sullivan Radio.

Sugg started her radio career at a station in Jonesboro before she graduated from ASU in 2004, and in 2016, she blazed her own trail by building a station, Red River Radio, in Heber Springs. Not only does she own and manage the station; she is a morning-show personality.

“We play classic hits, ’70s and ’80s music. It’s The Lake. My dad was the one who came up with that. He said, ‘I don’t know what you’re going to do, but you need to call it The Lake.’”

Her career accomplishments — plus her community activities and support of ASU — have earned her a stack of awards.

In September, Sugg was named one of five inaugural ASU Emerging Young Alumni Award recipients. The ASU Alumni Association and the Student Philanthropy Council gave the award.

“I’m always talking about ASU — my whole family is, because we all graduated from ASU; we’re all big fans,” she said.

Well, almost all are alumni. Her mother is from Memphis and didn’t go to ASU, but is a supporter.

Sugg’s older sister, Ashley King Marsh, had already graduated from the ASU radio-television program and was working in the profession when Sugg started to college. They both were in the Chi Omega sorority, and both were members of the A-Team, the ASU dance team. Sugg was selected for the homecoming court her senior year; Marsh was Miss ASU.

Their brother, Tyler, played basketball at ASU, then went to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock and is a hospitalist.

“We call him a black sheep because he didn’t go into radio,” Sugg said, laughing.

The sisters both married ASU graduates, too.

Although her sister always wanted to be in front of the camera, Sugg was the opposite.

“I don’t want to talk anything about news. I don’t want to talk anything serious; I want to have fun,” she said. The idea of being an MTV DJ sounded good to her.

She majored in radio-television with an emphasis in sales because she didn’t want to have to do the required news station work.

She got a job at KISS FM radio station, a “pop station” in Jonesboro, while she was still at ASU.

“I couldn’t wait to get my degree to do this,” she said. “It was really fun, but I was 21 years old, waking up at 4 in the morning and going and doing a 4-hour morning show and going to college classes the rest of the day.”

Sugg was captain of the ASU dance team that year, too.

“[The job] lasted two years; I was just tired,” she said.

Sugg recalled that her sister introduced her to Richard Carvell, then-assistant professor of radio television and department chairman. He had been Marsh’s adviser and became Sugg’s mentor and adviser, too. She said he guided and encouraged her all the way.

When she was accepted for a one-year exchange program to North Carolina State University in Raleigh, she said Carvell was all for it and helped her choose classes that would transfer to ASU. When she needed one class to graduate and the time conflicted with her morning radio gig, Carvell figured out a way to accommodate her.

“He always worked it out and never said, ‘No, you’re just not going to be able to do that,’” she said.

Sugg said her firstborn, Spencer, had some health problems at birth and was transferred to Arkansas Children’s Hospital. “And who shows up? Mr. Carvell. He was there that night. I knew he would be, because he’s just always been there,” Sugg said.

Spencer is a healthy 8-year-old now, she said.

After Sugg graduated, she and her soon-to-be husband, Joe, were moving to Memphis for him to attend optometry school, so she quit the radio station and became a pharmaceutical sales rep until he graduated. Her degree was in the sales side, which helped, and she said friends in radio sales were great resources for her.

They moved to Heber Springs in 2009 when there was an opening in an optometry practice, which Joe Sugg has since bought. It was a perfect location, Ali Sugg said, because her mother has had a dance studio in Heber Springs for more than 30 years. Sugg grew up dancing there and already knew a lot of residents.

Before getting back into the groove of radio, she sold insurance for a couple of years before going to work for her dad and his radio stations in Clinton.

For seven years, Sugg drove every day from Heber Springs to Clinton to sell radio advertising. She and Joe already had Spencer, and she was pregnant with Sydney, now 6.

The drive started to wear on her.

Then she heard that the radio station licensed to Heber Springs was moving to Kensett. She researched it and found out the move opened a frequency in Heber Springs for a full-powered FM radio station, 101.9.

“That’s crazy, because that’s where I was in Jonesboro, 101.9,” she said.

“It was definitely meant to be. I tell everyone it was a God thing. The whole thing of me building a radio station is just like a testimony of mine as well. During this time, I got into a disciple Bible study at my church. Before this, I was somebody who, I went to church on Sunday, but that’s all I did.”

Although she filed the paperwork with the FCC in 2013 for the rights to build a radio station, it took three years.

“What the FCC does, it puts it up on an auction for anybody to come and bid on this radio station. We just missed the cutoff for the FM auction, so we had to wait two years [until there was another auction]. A lot can happen in two years.”

She was still driving to Clinton every day, and a woman in her Bible study suggested that Sugg pray on the way to work. And that’s what she did.

“[I prayed], ‘God, is this what I’m supposed to do? Is this the path I need to go?’ Saying these prayers about, ‘What am I supposed to do?’ One day I was saying this prayer, and I felt something — if not God, I don’t know what … ‘It’s not for you, it’s for me.’ At that point, there was no turning back on building the radio station and making it what it is today.”

She called an old friend, Billy Morgan of Heber Springs, who was the voice of the Heber Springs Panthers for more than 20 years.

“He started doing play-by-play with my dad,” she said. “When I was at ASU, he did the play-by-play for the Indians.

They created the Ali and Billy in the Morning show, where they do two hours live every day.

“We keep it super local, so anything that’s going on, any events that are going on, any organizations that are nonprofits in the area having an event or just getting the awareness out there — we have them on the morning show.

“We do a lot of interviews in the morning. We talk about current events but try not to get too serious,” she said, sticking to her original plan.

Sugg is immediate past president of the Arkansas Broadcasters Association Board of Directors. She’s an invested member of the community, too. Her involvement includes being a member of the Heber Springs City Council, the ASU-Heber Springs Development Council, an advisory board for the Heber Springs campus for ASU-Beebe, the Heber Springs Chamber Foundation and the Heber Springs Future Fund.

The Heber Springs Future Fund is under the umbrella of the Arkansas Community Foundation.

“The Future Fund is where you can join for $100 a year so all that money is combined, so we can make grants to local organizations. Here recently, we made a grant for our soup kitchen so they can buy a new ice machine.” She said Margie’s Haven House, a domestic-violence shelter, and the emergency counselor fund in the Heber Springs School District, used to buy kids shoes or coats, are other organizations that received grants.

“When you pool your money together, it can really help your organizations in town, and we can get them that money quickly,” she said.

She is also participating in Uncommon Communities through the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute on Petit Jean Mountain.

“One of the projects that we’re doing is a part of reviving downtown, and also, we’re creating a YouTube channel,” she said.

Sugg doesn’t see anything special in what she does because it’s all part of who

she is.

The ASU award was humbling, and to be included among the other four recipients, she said.

Rich Moellers, market manager at KVOM 101.7 FM in Morrilton, nominated Sugg for the ASU Award. He graduated from the radio-television program at ASU, too, and had long admired her dad.

Moellers said he got to know Ali Sugg when they served together on the Arkansas Broadcasters Association Board of Directors, and she impressed him.

“She kind of inspired me because, of course, she grew up in radio and was a young person who wanted to start her own radio station and go into a market where there wasn’t one and do it the right way,” he said. “And just being a fearless entrepreneur — it’s just really inspiring for me to see that happen.”

When he saw that ASU was taking nominations for the Emerging Young Alumni Award, he thought of Sugg.

“People need to be recognized when they stand out and do great things in business, just to know that somebody cares, somebody is inspired by them and to encourage them to keep experimenting, keep trying new things,” he said.

Moellers said it’s clear that Sugg has a love for Heber Springs.

“She’s an involved person. She didn’t just go into Heber Springs and say, ‘We’re going put on a radio station, and y’all are going to love us,’”

he said.

Sugg said all her business and community work meshes.

“I guess what the radio station is doing, and with City Council, it’s just trying to serve the community. Both of those things I feel like go hand and hand with each other. I feel like that’s something I saw my dad do growing up, watching him in radio and how he was all about the local community and seeing how that ties in with local community and helping the community.”

The world of radio has changed through the years, she said, just like other media.

“We get the same thing that print’s going through, where we have the digital competition now with Pandora

and all the streaming services, but just like I think in print, radio is always going to be relevant because it’s local. Satellite radio, Pandora, Spotify — they’re not local; they’re not Heber Springs. They’re not going to tell you a tornado is down the street. They’re not going to tell you about the local events that are in your town. They’re not going to talk about the Panthers and how you can help these organizations, Young Life and The Call (Children of Arkansas Loved for a Lifetime).”

Sugg wants to continue supporting her community and her alma mater.

“I love what [ASU is] doing; I love the new chancellor [Kelly Damphousse]. The kids love him, and he’s everywhere. I don’t know how he does it. When I go back on campus now, even though I have no idea how to get around, I still get excited about it,” she said.

Sugg’s children are growing up in the world of radio, just as she did.

Does she think they have a future in it?

Sugg said her daughter, Sydney, “is pretty sure she wants to be a radio DJ.”

And son Spencer has reported he wants to be a veterinarian, an optometrist like his dad and a radio DJ.

So, stay tuned.

Senior writer Tammy Keith can be reached at (501) 327-5671 or tkeith@arkansasonline.com.