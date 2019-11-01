Bailey finding shot early on for Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE -- If the University of Arkansas basketball team's two exhibition games are an indication, Adrio Bailey is going to shoot a much higher percentage this season.

Bailey, a 6-6 senior, hit 9 of 9 attempts against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and Southwestern Oklahoma State after shooting a career-low 44.4% (76 of 171) last season when he averaged 5.6 points and 3.0 rebounds.

Open practice Saturday The University of Arkansas basketball team will hold an open practice starting at 11:15 a.m. Saturday in Walton Arena prior to the Razorbacks’ 3 p.m. football game against Mississippi State. “People come to football games early and they’re walking around campus,” Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. “We felt like, hey, our doors are open if somebody wants to come in and take a peek at our team. “We’re going to practice like we always do. We’re not going to set it up where it’s a scrimmage situation. We’re going to do our same drills and our same prep work. Just felt like some people might be intrigued and they can come down if they are, and if not, just head over to the stadium.” — Bob Holt

"I think he's embraced his role and he's had really, really good shot selection," said Eric Musselman, who is in his first season as Arkansas' coach. "I think that's the biggest key, just how much his shot selection has improved in the last six months. Understanding what's a good shot for him."

According to data compiled by The Stepien -- a college basketball analytics website -- Bailey shot 27.9% (24 of 86) on mid- and long-range jump shots inside the three-point arc along with being 2 of 12 on three-point attempts. On all other attempts, Bailey shot 61.1% (52 of 85).

In the exhibition games, Bailey attempted only one long-range jump shot that was just inside the three-point line.

"Just finding the open spots, letting the game come to me and not just really trying to go get it like I used to," Bailey said after the Southwestern Oklahoma State game when asked what's clicking for him offensively. "As of now, it's been playing out perfectly. I'm kind of just playing my game."

Bailey averaged 11.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 17.5 minutes in the exhibition games.

"I think he's playing amazing," said guard Jimmy Whitt, a fifth-year senior graduate transfer from SMU who played at Arkansas as a freshman. "It's pretty cool, because when I was in my freshman year I helped host him when he came on his official [recruiting visit]. Just to see him grow, to see what he's doing now is amazing.

"He just goes out and plays his game. He doesn't worry about anything else. He goes out and plays hard, plays his game. When you do that it's going to translate.

"For him, it's translated these last two exhibition games with the points, stats, rebounds. I think he's going to continue to do that through the season and it's going to be great to see from him."

Bailey is the only Razorback who has been in the program for four seasons.

"We've just talked to him about being a senior, being a leader, being a guy that we need a consistent approach [from]," Musselman said. "To me, he should fly around the floor. He should be a great loose ball getter, he should be a very good offensive rebounder, he should give us an identity with how hard he plays and not take ill-advised shots, so to speak.

"So far, I think he's bought in."

Musselman wants Bailey to get his shots in transition, on offensive rebounds and cutting to the basket.

"You just keep thinking, loose ball getter, energy guy, a guy that you really can't game plan for, awesome cutter from the weak side," Musselman said. "I think he can have a big impact on games for us. Running the floor, finishing on the break."

Whitt said Bailey is much more mature than the high school player he hosted.

"I've really seen him grow, I've seen him blossom," Whitt said. "This year he really knows what he does best and he goes out there and he does that and he contributes to the team.

"Each and every day. He doesn't waver from that."

UA men’s basketball

RICE AT ARKANSAS

WHEN 7 p.m., Tuesday

WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville

2018-19 RECORDS Rice 13-19; Arkansas 18-16

TV None

Sports on 11/01/2019