Conference puts teachers in class

The annual three-day 2019 Arkansas Education Association Professional Development Conference opened Thursday with an array of workshops for educators.

But this year's conference also marks time to recognize something extra special.

The Arkansas Education Association is celebrating twin anniversaries of 150 years as a supporter of students and educators in the state, and the 50th anniversary of the merging of the then-all-white Arkansas Education Association and the then-all-black Arkansas Teachers Association.

"That merger took some work," said Tracey-Ann Nelson, executive director of the current association. "We want to honor the work of the people who did what it took to bring educators together, no matter where they're from, what their background is, that they're all focused on ensuring that their students got the quality education they deserve."

Nelson called the merger, which took place in 1969, "a landmark effort to bring educators together from all across the state of Arkansas toward one goal."

WORKSHOPS

The professional development offerings available at the conference, which concludes Saturday with the Arkansas Education Association annual business meeting, included sessions on:

• Engagement for new teachers.

• Classroom management.

• Computer science coding tools.

• Teaching students who have dealt with trauma.

• Teen suicide awareness and prevention.

Nelson said the goal of the conference is to support education professionals with professional development opportunities that translate into more effective classroom techniques for teachers.

"We do this to help teachers stay on the cutting edge and support their students' learning," Nelson said.

ANNIVERSARY

Nelson said the main thrust of the 150th anniversary activities is to get teachers to recognize the value of the association and how it supports the teaching profession and teachers in the classroom.

Nelson said more than 650 teachers from around the state attended the conference Thursday.

Cindy Nations, a 33-year English instructor who teaches in the Conway School District and is on the Arkansas Education Association board of directors, said work goes on during the year to try to make the annual conference as useful and meaningful as possible.

"Every year we're adding new and better sessions," Nations said. "We listen to our members and educators [on] what sort of needs are out there, like the trauma session, the one on teaching students who have been through trauma. That's brand new, something that's just now happening across the country."

Nations said all of the sessions are designed to provide teachers with tools and techniques to help them reach their students more effectively.

"This is where we go back in, and we can better understand what our kids' needs are," she said.

Nations said among the many challenges that teachers face are students who, with access to more information than was available just a few years ago, view themselves as more mature and knowledgeable than their predecessors.

"They're a little more savvy when it comes to how they interact with grown-ups," she said. "They don't see themselves from really being that separate from being an adult, so they interact with us very differently. It's not that it's wrong, it's just that I think they're exposed to so much through media and social media that they just seem to know more adultlike things."

Nations said the environment is different from when she began her career.

"When I first started, I was at a little rural school that didn't even have air-conditioning," she said. "Now, there's just all kinds of things going on. Some of the kids have laptops, some of them are even using phones to do their work in class, so these are some of the things we've had to learn to use in a positive way."

Despite the challenges and the evolving nature of education, Nations said there is one thing that keeps her going back to the classroom.

"I can't say that teaching has ever been easy, you know, with all of the things culturally that are going on, but it's always fascinating," she said. "I can definitely say I have the best job because no day is the same. It's always going to be different and new."

