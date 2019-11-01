Convicted Arkansas sex offender sentenced to 50 years for child porn, other charges

A convicted sex offender was sentenced to 50 years in prison this week after pleading guilty in Stone County to 30 child pornography charges.

Michael Osburn, 31, also pleaded guilty to two counts of failure to register as a sex offender.

Osburn previously pleaded guilty to three counts of fourth-degree sexual assault. He was on probation when he was charged with the pornography and failure to register counts.

Authorities tried to do a probation check in March 2019 by visiting Osburn at his reported address, according to a prosecutor's report. They learned he was no longer living there and had failed to register his new address.

They also found he was using an unreported Facebook page. Arkansas law states sex offenders must notify the state of social media accounts.

Police arrested Osburn for the violations, according to the report, and took his cellphone. After they obtained a search warrant, they found the phone contained almost 17,000 images and videos of child pornography. Some showed toddlers and infants.

In an interview with authorities, Osburn said he knew he “should not have had” or viewed the images, according to the report.

Online records show Osburn is still being held in the Stone County jail.