Death toll 79 in fire on Pakistan train

MULTAN, Pakistan -- A fire swept through a train Thursday in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province killing 74 people. Survivors said afterward that it took nearly 20 minutes for the train to stop in contradictory reports about the condition of the train's brakes.

Three carriages were consumed in a fire caused by a gas cooking stove and dozens of people jumped in panic from the speeding train.

Conductor Sadiue Ahmed Khan said the train's emergency breaking system was in perfect working order and the train stopped within three minutes after the first signs of fire.

"This is the worst tragedy in my life as a driver," he said.

Investigators said they will be looking at the train's braking system to determine its condition at the time of the fire. Survivors recounted pulling at emergency cords that weave through the train to notify the conductor, but they said the train continued to speed down the tracks.

The train, which was traveling from the southern Arabian Sea port city of Karachi to Rawalpindi, just 6 miles from the federal capital, was carrying 857 passengers. Most of the dead were members of Tableeqi-e-Jamaat, an organization of Islamic missionaries. The fire was believed to have started in their compartment.

Quake-struck Philippines area hit again

KIDAPAWAN, Philippines -- A strong earthquake killed five people Thursday, injured several others and destroyed buildings that were already damaged by earlier shaking in a devastated region in the southern Philippines, officials said.

Several cities and towns in the quake-hit area suspended schools and office work over fear of more tremors. Many residents may have returned to already-damaged houses despite the risks because of the humid tropical heat, causing some injuries from falling debris, officials said.

A village hall collapsed in Batasan village in Makilala town of hard-hit Cotabato province and the village leader was pinned to death, Gov. Emmylou Talino-Mendoza said.

Another man died under a fallen tree and a woman was killed when hit by heavy debris elsewhere in Makilala, government welfare officer Rosemarie Alcebar said. Two other villagers died from quake-related injuries in Cotabato's Arakan town, Alcebar said.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the 6.5-magnitude quake was set off by movement in a fault at a depth of 3.7 miles about 17 miles east of Tulunan town in Cotabato province. The region already was devastated by two powerful earthquakes and hundreds of aftershocks last month.

Brazil says U.S. target of smuggling ring

RIO DE JANEIRO -- Brazilian police have arrested eight suspected members of a criminal syndicate accused of coordinating illegal entry into the United States for people from Afghanistan, Pakistan and other countries.

Federal police said Thursday that the foreigners heading for the U.S. flew to Sao Paulo's international airport. Some also were from India, Bangladesh and Nepal.

Police said they were received by the suspects and provided with fake travel documents, then began an overland journey to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Brazilian police say the group had "complete control of the entire clandestine route" as well as contacts in the various countries and continents that were involved.

The investigation started in May 2018 after Brazilian police began collaborating with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

Ukraine plans to move more weapons

KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukrainian troops will begin a weapons pullback in a second location in war-torn eastern Ukraine next week if a cease-fire there persists, the country's leader said Thursday.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke in Kyiv, the capital, at the end of talks with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who reaffirmed NATO's support for Ukraine's fight against Russia-backed separatists in the east. Stoltenberg arrived at the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odessa on Wednesday where he toured four NATO vessels that had stopped by during their patrols.

Stoltenberg's visit comes just days after Ukraine and the separatists began pulling back weaponry from one front line in the east. The disengagement in two locations is seen as the final hurdle before much-anticipated peace talks between the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany that aim to finally end the deadly conflict.

The weaponry move began Tuesday after Zelenskiy, who won office in April on a pledge to end the war, visited the area around the eastern village of Zolote and confronted armed veterans who went there to try to curb the weapons pullback.

Zelenskiy told reporters Thursday that Ukraine will start to move weapons at the second location, Petrovske, on Monday if a cease-fire persists.

The armed conflict has killed more than 13,000 people since 2014 and left large areas, including two regional capitals, in the hands of separatist rebels. It began after Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

Photo by AP/PAVLO GONCHAR

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg (left) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speak Thursday after the NATO- Ukraine Commission meeting in Kyiv.

A Section on 11/01/2019