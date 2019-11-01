Fanned flames still ravaging California

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. -- A stolen car sparked a wildfire in a bone-dry field Thursday as strong Santa Ana winds continued throughout Southern California.

The hot car ignited dry grass in a field in the city of Jurupa Valley east of Los Angeles and strong winds that have menaced the region quickly spread the flames, burning homes and forcing residents to flee.

Exceptionally dry conditions and strong gusts have contributed to fires that forced tens of thousands of evacuations across the state. Other Californians have endured dayslong deliberate power blackouts aimed at preventing electric lines from sparking fires.

Several blazes started in the heavily populated inland region east of Los Angeles as the seasonal Santa Ana winds continued to gust up to 60 mph and were predicted to last until the evening.

Riverside police were chasing car-theft suspects after midnight Wednesday when the driver tried to shake them by plowing through fields and lots, Riverside police officer Ryan Railsback said. The damaged vehicle pulled to a stop in a field in Jurupa Valley, where the driver and passenger bolted.

The two men, both wanted on outstanding warrants, were caught as heat from the vehicle caused grasses to catch fire. Authorities plan to charge them with arson.

The blaze spread to 300 acres and destroyed three homes and two outbuildings, the Riverside County Fire Department said. Evacuations were ordered.

Another fire broke out in neighboring San Bernardino County. A day earlier several other blazes forced evacuations in the region, including one that circled the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley and another in Jurupa Valley that forced the evacuation of two mobile-home parks and a psychiatric nursing care facility.

California has been under a fire siege for several weeks as strong, dry winds out of the desert have fanned flames at both ends of the state and prompted widespread blackouts to prevent electric lines from sparking infernos.

Electrical equipment has caused some of California's worst wildfires, including last year's fire that destroyed the town of Paradise and killed 85 people.

More than 350,000 Californians statewide remained without power as part of an effort by utility companies to prevent trees and vegetation from blowing into power lines and causing fires.

The waves of dayslong blackouts have been condemned by state officials and consumers.

Pacific Gas & Electric faced criticism for its poor execution in the first widespread blackout Oct. 9 -- its website failed, and customers couldn't get through by phone. People were confused about when and where the power would go out.

Mark Quinlan, the utility's senior director of emergency preparedness and response, appeared stumped Tuesday night when asked how people should get information when the power is already out and many cellphone towers have stopped working.

"People could get the information from a website through family," he suggested, "or they could just get it the old-fashioned way through calling on a landline."

Fewer than half of U.S. households have landlines, according to data from the National Center for Health Statistics. More than 70% of young adults and renters have only cellphones, the data says.

Officials said information from the utility has been slow and sometimes wrong or outdated, making it hard for them to keep people informed.

"Every time PG&E gives us information, we're really not certain whether it's accurate or not, or if that's what actually will happen," said Carmel Angelo, Mendocino County administrator.

The entire county north of San Francisco lost power, and residents and officials were told that it would go back on after the first windstorm passed last week. Pacific Gas & Electric said the second wind blast this week wouldn't force blackouts in its most populous areas, but it did, she said.

In Marin County, north of San Francisco, the utility responded to reports that it turned off power 15 hours earlier than it said it would Tuesday by blaming "operational constraints" because of fire and "a coordination error."

Communication improved after the early October blackout, but "there's still much left to be desired," said Laine Hendricks, a spokeswoman for Marin County, where residents have called wanting to know when their power would be back.

Pacific Gas & Electric CEO Bill Johnson said the company will give a one-time credit to customers hit by the first blackout as a "recognition of things that we didn't do well."

