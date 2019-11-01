High school football schedule

Today's games

All games begin at 7 p.m.

CLASS 7A

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

7A-CENTRAL

North Little Rock at Bryant

Cabot at Fort Smith Northside

Conway at LR Catholic

Fort Smith Southside at LR Central

7A-WEST

Springdale at Bentonville

Fayetteville at Rogers Heritage

Rogers at Springdale Har-Ber

Bentonville West at Van Buren

CLASS 6A

6A-EAST

Marion at Jacksonville

Sylvan Hills at Jonesboro

Searcy at Mountain Home

West Memphis at Pine Bluff

6A-WEST

Sheridan at Greenwood

Benton at Lake Hamilton

El Dorado at Russellville

LR Hall at Siloam Springs

CLASS 5A

5A-CENTRAL

Beebe at LR Fair

LR Christian at Maumelle

Pulaski Academy at Watson Chapel

LR Parkview at White Hall

5A-EAST

Greene County Tech at Batesville

Wynne at Forrest City

Valley View at Nettleton

Blytheville at Paragould

5A-SOUTH

Hot Springs at Camden Fairview

LR McClellan at Hot Springs Lakeside

De Queen at Magnolia

Hope at Texarkana

5A-WEST

Greenbrier at Alma

Vilonia at Clarksville

Harrison at Huntsville

Farmington at Morrilton

CLASS 4A

1-4A

Prairie Grove at Berryville

Shiloh Christian at Gravette

Gentry at Lincoln

Green Forest at Pea Ridge

2-4A

Bald Knob at Central Arkansas Christian

Riverview at Heber Springs

Stuttgart at Lonoke

Mills at Southside Batesville

3-4A

Highland at Brookland

Pocahontas at Gosnell

Trumann at Jonesboro Westside

Cave City at Rivercrest

4-4A

Dardanelle at Elkins

Subiaco Academy at Mena

Waldron at Ozark

Dover at Pottsville

7-4A

Joe T. Robinson at Ashdown

Arkadelphia at Bauxite

Fountain Lake at Benton Harmony Grove

Nashville at Malvern

8-4A

Monticello at Dumas

Warren at Hamburg

Crossett at Helena-West Helena

DeWitt at Star City

CLASS 3A

1-3A

Lamar at Booneville

Paris at Greenland

Cedarville at Mansfield

Charleston at West Fork

2-3A

Clinton at Marshall

Cedar Ridge at Melbourne

Yellville-Summit at Mountain View

NONCONFERENCE

Rose Bud at Harding Academy

3-3A

Osceola at Corning

Hoxie at Harrisburg

Piggott at Newport

Manila at Walnut Ridge

4-3A

Glen Rose at Atkins

Two Rivers at Baptist Prep

Danville at Jessieville

Mayflower at Perryville

5-3A

Smackover at Bismarck

Fouke at Genoa Central

Centerpoint at Horatio

Camden Harmony Grove at Prescott

6-3A

McGehee at Drew Central

Palestine-Wheatley at PB Dollarway

Barton at Rison

CLASS 2A

3-2A

Midland at Cross County

Salem at East Poinsett County

Marked Tree at Rector

4-2A

Lavaca at Hackett

Mountainburg at Magazine

5-2A

Bigelow at Cutter Morning Star

Quitman at England

Conway Christian at Magnet Cove

Mountain Pine at Poyen

6-2A

Des Arc at Earle

Hazen at Marianna

Clarendon at Marvell

7-2A

Lafayette County at Mineral Springs

Gurdon at Mount Ida

Foreman at Murfreesboro

OPEN Dierks

8-2A

Hampton at Fordyce

Strong at Parkers Chapel

8-MAN

Woodlawn at Brinkley

Western Yell County at Decatur

Augusta at Hermitage

High school coaches

CALL US

Coaches are asked to call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette with game reports before 10:30 p.m. each Friday night this fall. Call (800) 272-4650 or (501) 378-3411.

We need records, score by quarters, scoring plays with first and last names, along with top rushing, passing, receiving and defensive performances.

The Democrat-Gazette also will publish statistics each Friday throughout the regular season. Deadline for statistics to appear in Friday’s edition during the season is noon Wednesdays.

Emailstatistics,newstipsandotherpertinenthighschoolfootballinformationto jmuck@arkansasonline.com.

Scores also can be tweeted using the hashtag #arpreps.

Sports on 11/01/2019